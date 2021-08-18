Crate & Barrel and Shinola Unveil Exclusive Furniture and Housewares Collection

Founded in Detroit, Shinola is a design brand known for crafting products built to last, including world-class handmade timepieces, leather goods, thoughtful gifts, and more. The brand also carries this commitment to quality into the hospitality space at the Shinola Hotel in downtown Detroit.

Available exclusively at Crate & Barrel starting August 18, 2021, the Shinola for Crate & Barrel Collection effortlessly combines Crate & Barrel's mastery of modern yet timeless design and Shinola's commitment to artful craft.

Customers can add raw-meets-refined beauty to any room with clean-lined furniture pieces crafted from FSC-certified American hardwood, geometric motif pillows, woven leather lighting, hardworking home office decor and more. Design lovers will take note of the limited-edition Utility Chair featuring retro plaid upholstery and the Hotel Bed which brings the sought after luxe hotel vibes to the home bedroom. Customers can shop the Shinola for Crate & Barrel Collection online at www.crateandbarrel.com and at select stores across the U.S. The assortment features 115 pieces and ranges in price from $24-$4,299.

"This collaboration naturally blends our brands' mutual love of great design and honors the luxury hand-crafted quality Shinola stands for," said Sebastian Brauer, Vice President of Product Design and Development, Crate & Barrel. "This collection is built for the way people want to live; design-forward, clean lines and quality materials with a relaxed vibe- creating that perfectly worn, lived-in feeling customers come to Crate & Barrel for. We know customers will be inspired by the soul and quality of this unique collection."

"We at Shinola are always excited to partner with other storied American brands – our partnership with Crate & Barrel might be our most exciting collaboration to date," said Shannon Washburn, CEO of Shinola. "Expanding into the home category was always part of our strategy, it is a natural progression for us – based upon our success with turntables and clocks as well as in the hospitality space with the Shinola Hotel. To be doing this project with a home design brand of the magnitude of Crate & Barrel makes the project even more special. The collection is a perfect exemplification of Shinola and C&B's commitment to beautiful design & quality goods."

Many items in the collection are BIFMA compliant for commercial use including the Utility Coffee Table, Runwell Executive Desk, Runwell Bookcase, Hotel Bed and more. Designer members of Crate & Barrel's Trade Program will have access to these key items as part of the brand's commercial assortment. To learn more about a membership with Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. Trade Program please visit https://www.crateandbarrel.com/trade-program/ .

In conjunction with the collection launch, Shinola is opening its first-ever Shinola Home retail location in midtown Detroit, next to the brand's flagship store. Customers will be able to experience the collection and purchase remotely via Crate & Barrel's site, or be directed to the neighboring Twelve Oaks Crate & Barrel location.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate &Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit

www.crateandbarrel.com .

About Shinola

At Shinola, we've made a lasting commitment to making lasting things. World-class watches, beautiful leather goods, high-integrity audio, thoughtful gifts, and a hotel. If it's made, we want to try to make it better. With relentless optimism, tenacity, humor, and humility, we help people shine in an understated way. www.shinola.com .

