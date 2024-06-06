Crate & Barrel Announces Partnership with Laura Kim, Unveiling First-Ever Home Collection

The collection includes kitchen, decor, and entertaining essentials that represent the intersection of fashion and home.

CHICAGO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel launches its collaboration with prominent fashion designer and creative director Laura Kim, marking her debut into the homewares space. Driven by her expertise in high-design and fine eye for what's next, this collection embraces natural beauty with a modern edge. Drawing inspiration from Laura's favorite ingredients and runway trends, the collection includes over 110 unique pieces across kitchen, decor and entertaining essentials.

Laura Kim for Crate & Barrel

"We're thrilled to partner with Laura Kim on her debut home collection, bringing our customers new products born from the creativity, eye for detail and design expertise of our joint team," said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel. "Each piece embodies a signature blend of timeless elegance, craftsmanship, beauty and modern innovation, coming together as a collection that brings fashion home."

Crate & Barrel's contemporary design expertise and Laura's high-fashion sophistication come together in an assortment of purposeful products for every occasion. The Papillon Dining Table and Dining Bench add space to your home for hosting with elegance. Each of the tabletop, kitchen and decor pieces in the collection incorporate Laura's fresh vision for entertaining. The Fringe Trim Oregano Cotton Napkins and Rose Cappuccino Marble Stand blend earthy tones inspired by her favorite ingredients, while the Scalloped Eyelet Colander and Floral Rolling Pin draw inspiration from her rooftop garden.

"I'm never interested in creating something that already exists. Whether I'm designing for the runway or creating a recipe for a dinner party, I want to create something new," said Laura Kim. "Partnering with Crate & Barrel allowed me to do just that, create unique pieces that bring a whimsical yet modern edge into your home."

Laura's eye for details and her hand as a celebrated designer is seen in her culinary art and entertaining. Alongside her fashion design, she has gained a following for her creative recipes and visually stunning presentation. From the runway to the table, Laura elevates everything that she touches to a work of art. This collection translates her expertise seamlessly into the home, bringing fashion-inflected details to cookware and tableware.

Laura Kim for Crate & Barrel's exclusive collaboration will be available in-stores and online at Crate & Barrel beginning June 6. You can shop the full collection at crateandbarrel.com/laurakim .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us .

About Laura Kim

Laura Kim is the co-Creative Director of Oscar de la Renta and the founder and co-Creative Director of MONSE. Kim was born in South Korea and showed a keen interest in fashion from a young age where she learned to sketch and sew from her grandparents who made cloth. After growing up in Canada, Kim moved to New York at age 18 to attend the Pratt Institute. During her studies, Laura interned with Donna Karan and Oscar de la Renta. Upon graduation, Oscar de la Renta offered her a position in his studio, and she became Oscar's design director at the age of 25. Laura worked for Oscar for 12 years until his passing, during which time she honed her skills and gained invaluable experience in the industry. After Oscar's passing, Laura and her business partner, Fernando Garcia, started their own brand, Monse. Within two years of launching Monse, they were asked to become the creative directors of Oscar de la Renta. Today, Laura and Fernando run both brands with their unique vision of design, texture and color.

