Crate & Barrel Brings Gaby Dalkin's Lifestyle to All with First-Ever Kitchen and Entertaining Collection

The What's Gaby Cooking star presents her favorite cooking and hosting essentials in new collection

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel teams up with renowned chef, cookbook author, and founder of What's Gaby Cooking and Dalkin & Co, Gaby Dalkin, for a new kitchen and entertaining collection. Inspired by the California cooking and relaxed entertaining in her own home, the collection includes over 50 pieces of kitchenware, serveware, glassware, and more with materials sourced from global artisans.

Gaby Dalkin for Crate & Barrel

"My first-ever kitchen and entertaining collection is a perfect representation of everything that's guided me through What's Gaby Cooking and everyday hosting with my friends and family," said Gaby Dalkin. "Together with Crate & Barrel, we dreamed up an elevated but functional collection, translating the warmth and practicality of my own kitchen into pieces that can be used for everyday meals or hosting a party."

The aesthetic of the collection exudes the indoor-outdoor West Coast sensibility, and brings Gaby's handmade yet unfussy approach to cooking, from ceramic mixing bowls to multipurpose appetizer boards with bowls for toppings and dips. Recycled materials such as glassware from Mexico and ceramic sourced from Portugal stand out as casual, timeless items to mix and match on a tablescape. Gaby's intuitive approach to simple cooking and entertaining inspired oven-to-table dishes, front-lip oak cutting boards, and a collection of kitchen utility and organization items to make every occasion a breeze.

"We are thrilled to introduce Gaby Dalkin for Crate & Barrel with a special collection that feels effortless and embodies Gaby's fresh California style," said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Design for Crate & Barrel. "With this collaboration, we are bringing an elevated ease to gathering as well as great pieces for everyday living using natural and sustainable materials."

"Our customers cook and host in very different ways and Gaby inspires people to keep things fun and laid back," said Alicia Waters, Brand President, Crate & Barrel. "Time spent in the kitchen is not always about perfection, and together with Gaby, we want to help bring this perfectly imperfect intention to cooking and entertaining moments through modern, functional design."

Gaby Dalkin for Crate & Barrel's exclusive collection will be available in-stores and online at Crate & Barrel beginning August 8. You can shop the full collection at www.crateandbarrel.com/Gaby .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us .

About Gaby Dalkin

Gaby Dalkin is a New York Times Best Seller cookbook author, chef, entrepreneur, and food and lifestyle writer. Her website, What's Gaby Cooking, founded in 2009, has established her as the go-to girl for all things California - an elevated and effortless lifestyle rooted in fresh recipes and casual entertaining. In May 2024, Gaby released her fifth cookbook, What's Gaby Cooking: Grilling which became an instant NYTimes Best Seller. The cookbook follows in the footsteps of her 2018, 2020, and 2022 cookbooks, What's Gaby Cooking: Everyday California Food, Eat What You Want, and Take it Easy (New York Times Best Seller). In late 2023 Gaby launched Dalkin&Co., her private label pantry resource consisting of Gaby's favorite blends to make every meal more delicious. She has become a trusted source for all things food, eating, entertaining and travel related. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Thomas, and her daughter, Poppy. And she's never met a chocolate chip cookie she didn't like.

