Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids Reveal New Trade Program

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate & Barrel Holdings is unveiling a new Trade Program starting March 1 that provides all designers and businesses with exclusive access to its three design-driven brands with one single membership.

Informed by extensive research and feedback from current members, the modernized program includes exclusive experiences, an increased discount of 20% and enhanced customer service to better reflect and meet the evolving needs of residential designers, commercial designers and businesses. In today's world of living and working at home, designers are in high demand and seeking new ways to engage, support and deliver for their clients. Crate & Barrel Holdings is committed to better serving trade professionals to make their projects more inspirational, efficient and profitable.

Trade Program members will have access to a new, best-in-class service experience, including a dedicated concierge team of qualified design specialists equipped to help members bring projects to life from quotation through installation. Members will also have exclusive access to the community, brand experiences and 'first looks' at new products and collaborations from all three brands. In addition, we're improving our commitment to supporting business clients with access to our in-house Business Sales Designers who can help create dream spaces, from mood board inspiration to 2D and/or 3D renderings. We've doubled our coverage of 3D models to nearly 20,000 products and enhanced our space planning and visualization tools to provide rapid turnaround of personalized, photorealistic designed spaces.

"Our new Trade Program delivers on our vision to be a true partner and source of inspiration for design trade professionals," said Crate & Barrel Holdings CEO Janet Hayes. "Designers and business-to-business professionals are a cornerstone of our company, and we are committed to improving our offerings and services to this influential community as the focus on the design for home, work and commercial spaces becomes more dynamic than ever."

Crate & Barrel Holdings remains committed to supporting trade professionals. This new and improved program will continue to come to life this year through three key areas of focus:

Inspiring the design and business community with engaging, member-only experiences

Amplifying and spotlighting designer and business voices across Crate & Barrel Holdings brand platforms

Fostering a community to cultivate connections, creativity, and collaboration

To celebrate the launch of the new Trade Program, both Crate & Barrel and CB2 will kick off experiential programs this spring to inspire, support and foster community with program members in the design and business community.

New and existing Crate & Barrel and CB2 Trade Program members will automatically receive these new benefits starting March 1, 2021. For more information on the Trade Program, and for trade professionals interested in applying, visit cbtradeprogram.com .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com , www.crateandbarrel.com/kids/ and www.cb2.com .

SOURCE Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc.