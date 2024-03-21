Crate & Barrel Debuts First Kitchen Collaboration with Chef Eric Adjepong

The vibrant collection of kitchenware and entertaining essentials merges Eric's West African heritage with his NYC upbringing

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel announces its collection with chef, host, and cookbook author Eric Adjepong. The collection was inspired by Eric's Ghanaian roots and New York City hometown aesthetic to bring his passion for cooking and entertaining to customers' homes. With over 60 pieces of cookware, glassware, serveware and decor, the collection features traditions common to West African culture and a flare only found in the Big Apple.

Eric Adjepong for Crate & Barrel

"The expertise Crate & Barrel brings to the table is unmatched, so I couldn't imagine a better partner to seamlessly bring the sky-high vision for my first kitchen collection to life," said Eric Adjepong. "The food, clothing and jewelry that influenced this collection bring important parts of my past to people's kitchens and living rooms to make cooking and entertaining pieces as functional art."

From the Ghanaian-made market tote to the Didi Ketoa appetizer plates, each product brings Crate & Barrel's elevated yet functional design to both everyday life and special gatherings. Inspired by West African beads, the Didi Ketoa plates are just one example of how Eric's history shines through the collection. Reminiscent of an art installation, one of Chef Eric's favorite pieces is the Sobolo glass punch bowl with a green marble base and Akan-inspired Nkwanta Hammered Brass Punch Ladle. The bowl makes any drink station the center point for welcoming family and friends.

"This collection features modern techniques, bold color and West African design influences that celebrate chef Eric's Ghanaian and multicultural NYC roots, and the passion we share at Crate & Barrel for setting unique and soulful tables for people to gather and host" said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel. "I love items like the Kuruwa colorful glassware that highlights artisanal craft paired with modern form."

"We help customers build intentional homes, with the kitchen at the heart of the home, so our collection with Chef Eric weaves this purpose into everyday cooking and entertaining," said Alicia Waters, Brand President, Crate & Barrel. "Kitchen collaborations that tell a story, like Eric's, allow our customers to fill their home with meaningful items."

Eric Adjepong for Crate & Barrel's exclusive collaboration will be available in-stores and online at Crate & Barrel beginning March 21. You can shop the full collection at crateandbarrel.com/chef-eric-adjepong .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us .

About Eric Adjepong

Host of Alex Vs America and Wildcard Kitchen on Food Network, Eric Adjepong is a network favorite and rising superstar. First-generation Ghanaian-American, Chef Eric Adjepong was born and raised in New York City and became known for introducing West African cuisine to the mainstream culinary conversation, alongside the impact its diaspora has had on South American, Latin American, Caribbean, and American food. After graduating with degrees in Culinary Arts & Nutrition from Johnson & Wales, Eric went on to obtain his Masters of Public Health in International Public Health & Nutrition from the University of Westminster in London. From there, he cooked in several Michelin-starred restaurants before taking his talents to Top Chef. He was a finalist on season 16, and competed on Top Chef All-Stars. Now, you can catch him across Food Network, with appearances on Selena + Chef, Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games, Supermarket Stakeout, Tournament of Champions, and more. He has partnered with brands such as AYO Foods, Bowery, Tanqueray, and has a longstanding commitment to organizations like Save the Children, of which he will soon join the likes Jennifer Garner, Camila Cabello, and Dakota Fanning as a global ambassador. Eric's first children's book, Sankofa: A Culinary Story of Resilience and Belonging, was published by Penguin Workshop in 2023, and he is currently penning his debut cookbook with Clarkson Potter, set to release in 2024.

