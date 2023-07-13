Crate & Barrel Enters into Home Renovation Category with New Kitchen and Bathroom Collection

News provided by

Crate & Barrel

13 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

The brand's first home renovation collection includes bathroom and kitchen hardware, vanities, islands and more, designed for approachable upgrades

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel unveils its entry into the home renovation category with its first collection of kitchen and bathroom products. With 55% of homeowners planning to remodel this year,* the brand designed the new assortment for easy, no demolition home refreshes.

Continue Reading
Crate & Barrel's new Home Renovation collection
Crate & Barrel's new Home Renovation collection

The new collection includes kitchen islands, bathroom vanities, lighting, and hardware in a variety of high-design styles and finishes, launching alongside a lineup of Kohler's best-in-class faucets and accessories. The assortment offers upgrades that do not require big budget plans, contractors or demolition and access to free personalized experts at The Design Desk at Crate to make their inspiration a reality.

"Our customers are looking to evolve their homes to meet their current life needs without the cost and complications of major renovations," said Alicia Waters, Brand President of Crate & Barrel. "We're entering into this category to give customers high-design products and professional support to tackle their renovation inspiration with ease."

"This home renovation collection was designed to inspire our customers to create the kitchens and baths of their dreams with ease through accessible, high-quality and smart design." said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel. "Discovering one's individual style is an exciting part of the remodel process for homeowners, and this new assortment offers a variety of exclusive signature looks-from classic to modern- for distinct types of homes and spaces."

The new home renovation collection features 400 new pieces across four product categories including lighting, furniture, textiles and hardware, ranging from $8.95 - $4,999. These products will be available beginning July 13 at Crate & Barrel in stores and online at www.crateandbarrel.com/home-remodel/.

*Google Internal Data: 2023 U.S. Houzz & Home Study: Renovation Trends

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

SOURCE Crate & Barrel

Also from this source

Crate & Barrel and Molly Baz Bring a Refreshing, Colorful Splash to The Kitchen

Crate & Barrel and Jake Arnold Collaboration Reimagines Heirloom Style for the Modern Home

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.