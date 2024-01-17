Crate & Barrel Holdings Launches Shared Registry Across Brands

Customers are now able to seamlessly create gift registries for the full assortment of products from Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids, and now CB2.

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel Holdings announces their Shared Registry Program, marking the first time couples and individuals will have access to Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids, and CB2's full assortment to build their one dream registry for many of life's moments.

Now, registrants and gift-buyers alike can browse registry essentials and build a Shared Registry for the whole home. Registrants can choose among exclusive products from partners like KitchenAid and Le Creuset available only at Crate & Barrel, sought-after nursery pieces from Crate & Kids, along with covetable entertaining pieces and designer-led collections from CB2 to build their own registry and, ultimately, their own unique home.

"We are committed to helping customers build a home with purpose through every stage of life. We are proud to expand our offerings through an innovative shared registry experience using all of Crate & Barrel Holdings' industry-leading home brands," said Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings.

CB2 is also announcing 'The Registry' to celebrate life's many milestones. "With more than a decade of insights from our brands, we know registrants want variety when creating their list," said Ryan Turf, President of CB2. "The Registry at CB2 welcomes our celebrants, whether newly engaged or celebrating another milestone like their first home, to curate a unique, personalized, and memorable gift list with a distinctive set of products."

"The shared registry program exemplifies the best in class customer service offerings that our brands are known for," said Alicia Waters, President of Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "We are excited to continue to evolve our customer experience by offering the option to create one registry with selections from Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids and CB2, with a wider assortment than ever before, ranging from registry must-haves to unique, covet-worthy pieces."

Shared Registry perks include:

Thousands More Options - Add Crate & Barrel, CB2 or Crate & Kids items to the same registry – one simple sign-on, thousands more gift options

- Add Crate & Barrel, CB2 or Crate & Kids items to the same registry – one simple sign-on, thousands more gift options Group Gifting - Let gift-buyers contribute collectively to splurge-worthy items

- Let gift-buyers contribute collectively to splurge-worthy items Registry Concierge - Get one-on-one tips and customized product recommendations from registry specialists in-store or online

- Get one-on-one tips and customized product recommendations from registry specialists in-store or online Exclusive Discounts - Enjoy 15% off your registry for six months after your event, good for use at Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids and CB2

- Enjoy 15% off your registry for six months after your event, good for use at Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids and CB2 Easy App Access - Access your registry from anywhere through the Crate & Barrel or CB2 app

- Access your registry from anywhere through the Crate & Barrel or CB2 app Shipping On Us - Get free shipping on eligible purchases of $50 or more

The Registry at CB2 , The Wedding Registry at Crate & Barrel , and The Baby Registry at Crate & Kids can be accessed in-store and online in the U.S. on January 17 and via both the new CB2 app and the updated Crate & Barrel app in the U.S in February. The Registry at CB2 and shared registry experience will roll out to Canadian customers later in 2024. Exclusive in-store events will invite registrants to explore products for themselves.

Registrants can begin by visiting the sites and then easily switch between brand sites to add products. Gift buyers will see one shared list and can purchase separately from each respective brand. Visit crateandbarrel.com/wedding-gift-registry or https://www.crateandbarrel.com/baby-registry/ or cb2.com /the-registry to start building a dream registry list.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us .

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's consumers by bringing covetable high-design collections to a wide audience. The brand is today's destination for anyone seeking unique and enduring design, quality materials, and sophistication at an attainable price. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has 26 locations across the United States and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc., which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit cb2.com , download the app, or follow us on Instagram , Pinterest , or TikTok .

