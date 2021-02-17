Crate & Barrel Launches 'Love&Gifts' Contest to Gift Couples Their Dream Registry

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While wedding showers and ceremonies continue to go virtual or to a smaller scale, couples across the country are still registering at Crate & Barrel. However, according to a recent Crate & Barrel survey, four out of five recently engaged or married couples say that the pandemic had a somewhat or significant impact on their wedding plans. The survey also confirmed that 59% of couples have decreased their wedding guest lists, 52% have delayed or postponed their wedding, and 38% have canceled pre-wedding activities. All of this has resulted in significant portions of couples' registry wish lists remaining unfulfilled but, Crate and Barrel is here to help.

With the Love&Gifts Wedding Registry Contest, the brand will surprise 10 lucky couples with a very special delivery: every item on their wedding registry at Crate & Barrel up to $2,500 AND make a $1,000 donation in their honor to Feeding America®.

"Couples come to Crate & Barrel to create their wedding registry and build a home that's undeniably theirs," said Alicia Waters, Chief Marketing Officer at Crate & Barrel. "Registry should be a fun part of their wedding journey, a bright spot for couples as they celebrate their new life together. Through this contest, we will help 10 lucky couples receive the wedding registry of their dreams."

Beginning February 17, 2021, any couple with an active or newly created Crate & Barrel wedding registry can participate in the contest by sharing their love story and a photo that best represents their relationship. To view detailed contest rules and submit their entry, couples are invited to visit crateandbarrel.com/loveandgifts. Entries will be accepted now through March 31, 2021.

As a leader in the wedding registry space, Crate & Barrel offers couples the ultimate experience and choice when it comes to their registry. From service to value and style, the company has couples covered for all of their registry essentials.

