Crate & Barrel Partners with Breville to Launch the Brand's Best-in-Class Appliances in Exclusive Almond Nougat Colorway

The new, exclusive color gives a warm look to the kitchen, adding a tonal charm to everyday appliances

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel launches its latest exclusive with Breville, a global leader in premium innovative kitchen appliances. The new exclusive color of Almond Nougat will be brought to life in some of Breville's best-selling appliances sold only at Crate and Barrel. The new color of Almond Nougat is an on trend color warm neutral, designed to pair beauty, function and innovation in the kitchen. Available exclusively at Crate & Barrel, ten of the top Breville appliances, from the Barista Touch Impress espresso machine and the Smart Oven Air Fryer to the Paradice™ 9-Cup Food Processor and InFizz Fusion will be available in this new colorway.

Breville Almond Nougat Colorway

"Crate & Barrel customers are always looking for ways to create an elevated whole-home aesthetic, starting in the heart of the home, the kitchen." said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel. "The new and exclusive Almond Nougat colorway offers customers a bright, warm neutral to bring a versatile yet beautiful aesthetic to this space."

As a leader in whole-home design, Crate & Barrel is focused on helping customers build a home with purpose. With this launch, Crate & Barrel and Breville are re-inventing kitchen appliances through the beauty of color and design with a warm and sophisticated palette. Customers can create warmth in the kitchen by bringing Almond Nougat to their coffee bar, breakfast station, and bar carts.

"We are always looking for ways to seamlessly bring form, function and beauty together through whole-home products, built to last a lifetime," said Alicia Waters, Brand President, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids, "Partnering with industry leaders like Breville to re-imagine products our customers know and love with trending colors and design aesthetics, is an important way we do this."

"Breville customers look to our brand for products that deliver brilliant innovation with a premium look and ultimate functionality." said Richard Hoare, Breville's Design and Innovation Director, "The exclusive Almond Nougat colorway allows customers to enhance the visual appeal of their kitchen with warm, neutral hues of our fan-favorite appliances."

The new Almond Nougat color will be sold exclusively at Crate & Barrel. Beginning September 4th, customers can shop the full collection on the app and September 5th in stores and online at www.crateandbarrel.com/breville .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962,

Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise

About Breville

Over the past 90 years, Breville has grown to become an iconic global brand, delivering innovative kitchen appliances including award-winning home coffee machines, to over 70 countries around the globe. The company goes to market as the Sage® brand in Europe, and as the Breville® brand in the rest of the world. Breville enhances people's lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to do things more impressively or easily than they'd thought possible in their own homes and ultimately, allowing them to Master Every Moment™. Breville.com @breville.

SOURCE Crate & Barrel