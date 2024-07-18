Crate & Kids Collaborates With Smithsonian To Launch An Out-of-This-World Kid's Home Collection

The new assortment of decor, art and bedroom furnishings combines imagination and style to inspire a new generation of explorers

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate & Kids and the Smithsonian Institution are teaming up to create an awe-inspiring line of children's decor and bedroom furnishings focused on space exploration. From bedding featuring art displayed at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum to moon-inspired lighting, the new line merges archival images with chic design to bring the wonder of the solar system to kids' bedrooms.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Smithsonian to launch a collection inspired by the growing interest in space exploration that is meant to spark curiosity and imagination," said Alicia Waters, President of Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "The entire collection is based on iconic space imagery guaranteed to bring out your child's inner explorer."

The Smithsonian Collection for Crate & Kids draws influence from key moments in space exploration. Product highlights include the Space Shuttle Stitch Quilt embroidered with space shuttle details, a duvet cover inspired by the Apollo 11 mission and Earth, Rocket and Lift-Off pillows. Straight from archives of the Smithsonian, the collection also features framed photography of the Apollo 14 Pressure Suit and an X-ray view of a test Gemini Helmet to create a perfect environment for curious cadets.

The new collection also marks the launch of the Crate & Kids Space Shop , a dedicated place to shop pieces from the Smithsonian Collection in addition to other star, planet and space-themed pieces from Crate & Kids.

The Smithsonian Collection features a total of 44 new, exclusive pieces, starting at $30 and can be found in-store and online only at Crate & Kids. Customers can use the complimentary Crate & Kids Design Desk services available online and in-stores to help spark imagination and bring the Smithsonian Collection for Crate & Kids to life in any bedroom, playroom or space for children.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us .

About the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

The National Air and Space Museum maintains the world's largest and most significant collection of aviation and space artifacts, encompassing all aspects of human flight, as well as related works of art and archival materials. It operates two landmark facilities that, together, make it one of the most visited museums in the country. At both the flagship building in Washington, D.C., and the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia, the museum presents programs, educational activities, lectures and performances that celebrate triumphs in the history, science and technology of flight. It also is home to the Center for Earth and Planetary Studies.

SOURCE Crate & Kids