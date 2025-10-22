Crate & Kids Introduces a Collection of Modern Heirlooms in Collaboration with Sharland England

Inspired by the English countryside, the assortment effortlessly adds a quality of timeless elegance to any space

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Kids is pleased to announce its first collaboration with Sharland England, founded by fashion and design expert Louise Roe. With the vision of creating silhouettes that feel both modern and unique, the collection exudes an element of playfulness mixed with old-world craftsmanship across the assortment of baby and kids products.

The aesthetic of Sharland England is defined by country gardens and cherished heirlooms. The roots of this brand inspired the collection which is brimming with thoughtfully designed, nostalgic childhood pieces that will grow alongside little ones.

"A childhood bedroom is a space that's always ingrained in your memory. It should feel playful but also cozy and cocooning. It was an absolute joy to use the colors and materials I often incorporate into Sharland England - terracotta, rattan, florals, linen - and transform them into a children's collection," said Louise Roe, Founder, Sharland England.

Heritage materials true to classic English charm such as woven rattan used for the Folklore Table Lamp or the traditional technique of pleating on the Nursery Glider and Ottoman bring beauty to children's spaces that translates into the whole home. Additionally, the cross-stitch design used for the Bramble Crib Quilt and Family Tree Pillow showcase artistry with whimsical motifs beloved for generations.

"This collection is a nod to the charming and classic style of the English countryside as seen through the eyes of Louise and the modern design of Crate & Kids," said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "We wanted the collection to draw upon a storybook sense of nostalgia, creating heirloom quality pieces that feel like they've been passed down through generations and that we hope will be for years to come."

"This collection truly tells a story that we believe our customers will resonate with given its individuality in the market," said Alicia Waters, Brand President, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "It's a fresh take on our heritage, highlighting the high-quality craftsmanship and modern design that defines our brand."

The Sharland England by Louise Roe for Crate & Kids collection is now available to shop online at crateandbarrel.com/LouiseRoe , and via the Crate & Barrel iOS app.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us .

About Sharland England

Named after Louise's great-grandmother, who decorated and entertained with a sense of joy and charm, Sharland England is a celebration of beautifully handmade homeware. Louise designs rattan furniture, bedding & tabletop: elegant pieces inspired by an era of exquisite craftsmanship. To learn more, visit www.Sharland-England.com

