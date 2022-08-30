Crate & Kids Introduces Exclusive Collection with John Robshaw

The collaboration is a celebration of color, pattern and around-the-world adventure

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Kids debuts its latest collaboration, a partnership with textiles designer John Robshaw. The John Robshaw for Crate & Kids Collection brings an assortment of beautiful and luxe textiles to consumers' homes, from crib sheets and throw pillows, to quilts and rugs. Robshaw, famously known for his global aesthetic, blends cultures and techniques with Crate & Kids products, resulting in a maximalist, yet design-forward line for kids to express themselves. The collection keeps sustainability top of mind, using preferred, organic fibers that will wrap kids in luxury.

Crate & Kids Partners with John Robshaw

Robshaw's first kids and baby collection with a major home retailer tastefully plays with pattern on pattern, a key factor in Robshaw's signature style. The Crate & Kids free Design Desk service is available to help guide parents through layering the unique prints to create a one of a kind bedroom or nursery.

"Kids love to dream! This collection brings adventure and optimism to nurseries and kids' rooms through elevated designs with global influences and roots," says Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President for Product Design and Development. "Bold pattern and energetic color is coming back into the home and this new collection extends that artistic confidence into kids' rooms, allowing kids to express themselves in fun and unique ways that are rich with cultural references."

Drawing inspiration from his travels in India as well as his two year old daughter Regina, Robshaw worked alongside Brauer to create a collection meant to transport kids to destinations all over the world. Products such as an embellished camel throw pillow and elephant rug bring kids' imaginations to life and give them the first stamp on their passport to global style.

"I designed this collection with kids in mind. I wanted to create a world for them, a life in color and print," says Robshaw. "Kids are wonderfully imaginative and optimistic. My daughter notices everything, big or small, including color and prints. It's fun to see her be excited by it all and I'm happy to be a part of bringing joy to other kids."

Parents can choose from bedding, accent pillows, towels and rugs to introduce bold pops of colors to their kid's rooms. The entire collection features more than 70 pieces, with products ranging in price from $29 - $749. Customers can purchase the collection starting today at crateandbarrel.com/johnrobshaw .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

About John Robshaw

Originally from Buffalo, New York, John Robshaw earned a fine arts degree at Pratt Institute before studying printing methods throughout Asia. John traveled in China and India, studying block printing and natural indigo dye traditions. Once immersed in Southeast Asian fabric making techniques, John never looked back; his signature style emerged: luxury home goods crafted with the sophistication of modern design and the unexpected elegance of the handmade. His home decor line, built around a personal modern interpretation of traditional block printing, is sold around the world. Blending cultures and techniques, John has created his own signature look of resplendent sophistication with designs that are new and fresh, and yet retain their sense of handcrafted tradition. Every season, John Robshaw Textiles presents a collection of prints for his bedding line, as well as pillows, fabrics, wallpaper, and tabletop.

His work is used by major interior designers and in celebrity homes everywhere. He has been featured in hundreds of home publications from Architectural Digest to The World of Interiors, including two covers on Elle Decor. Robshaw continues to travel widely, learning and adapting regional approaches to color and design, and employing local craftspeople from India, Thailand, and the Philippines to perpetuate his handmade aesthetic. John is also a consultant for Aid to Artisans, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating economic opportunities for craftspeople in developing nations. When he's not traveling the world in search of textile inspiration, John maintains residences on New York's Lower East Side and Sharon, Connecticut.

SOURCE Crate & Kids