Crate & Kids Introduces Timeless Children's Collection with Jeremiah Brent

The interior designer's beautifully crafted debut collection spans across kid and baby bedroom furniture, textiles and decor.

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Kids launches its first collection with celebrated interior designer and TV personality, Jeremiah Brent. Inspired by Jeremiah's playfully sophisticated vision for his own children's spaces, the collection includes over 80 carefully curated pieces for children's rooms made to collect, layer and last.

Jeremiah Brent x Crate & Kids Collection Launch

"We've long admired Jeremiah's style and design point of view and are thrilled to partner with him on a kids collection full of original high-design pieces that are created for everyday life and made to last," said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "This collaboration can be layered into any home with dreamy designs that have a level of sophistication and beauty that both parents and kids will love."

Jeremiah Brent for Crate & Kids features timeless lines and thoughtful silhouettes made to transition seamlessly with children as they get older. Incorporating evolved materials like high-gloss lacquer, wood grains and occasional pewter details that are not categorically found in kid spaces, the collection was designed to create future heirlooms. Jeremiah's personal touches are embedded throughout, with meaningful symbols woven into the Gwen Cotton Crib Quilt and Embroidered Pillow , including an evil eye (a tattoo of Jeremiah's), a Joshua tree (a symbol of hope), a hummingbird (a reminder of his grandmother's garden) and mystical creatures (from his kid's imagination).

"Shared memories with my children, Poppy and Oskar, are woven into this collection, whether it's the dreams we talk about each morning over breakfast, or stories we read before bed at night," said Jeremiah Brent. "My children have changed my perspective on everything – including design. Design should never be too precious, imperfection should be embraced and comfort must be prioritized. There's nothing that kids have to tiptoe around in this collection, liveability is what makes a house a home."

Storage is essential in a child's room, and both Jeremiah and Crate & Kids recognize the value of stylish, high-design storage solutions. The Storied Dresser offers parents ease and practicality, with the option to add a changing table top that can later be removed and transitioned into a kids' dresser. The Rachel Canopy Bed plays with whimsical yet geometric forms to create an elegant and functional bed built with drawers for extra storage.

"Our customers appreciate unique product collaborations, and having the opportunity to shop new pieces from designers they love," said Alicia Waters, Brand President, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "This collection features items Jeremiah envisioned but was unable to find as a parent himself. We're thrilled we could work together to create products that provide parents the elevated furniture they've been searching for, with purposeful designs that truly enhance their children's spaces."

The Jeremiah Brent for Crate & Kids exclusive collaboration will be available in-stores and online at Crate & Kids beginning September 10 with prices ranging from $19 to $2,599. You can shop the full collection at crateandbarrel.com/kids/jeremiah-brent .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us .

About Jeremiah Brent

Jeremiah Brent is an interior designer, television personality, author, and founder of Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), an interior design firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York City. Brent has a rare understanding of the ineffable qualities that keep us truly connected to the spaces we inhabit. His fine-honed intuition and sophisticated sensibilities have led to the transformation of countless homes and commercial properties across the world—a feat that has repeatedly landed him on Architectural Digest's AD100 and Elle Decor's A-List. Brent recently released his first book, The Space That Keeps You. Rooted in his belief that interior design must reflect one's past, present, and future, Brent's work ultimately merges his heartfelt intentionality and forward-thinking vision to create spaces of indelibly singular beauty. In addition to his JBD clients, Brent has hosted multiple hit television series including, the recently announced, Netflix's Emmy award winning series "Queer Eye." Jeremiah currently lives in New York City with his husband, Nate Berkus, and their two young children, Poppy and Oskar.

SOURCE Crate & Kids