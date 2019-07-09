Crate and Barrel and Cornerstone Restaurant Group Announce Opening of The Table at Crate

The Table at Crate integrates the dining and retail experience across two levels of indoor and outdoor space, connecting people, creative food and timeless design, while also providing another avenue to showcase the latest Crate and Barrel products and entertaining inspiration. With the design process led by the experts at Crate and Barrel, including VP of Product Design and Development Sebastian Brauer, and Crate and Barrel's in-house architecture and brand experience teams, the space is a true reflection of the Crate and Barrel brand: simply modern, uniquely stylish and always approachable.

"As a longtime destination for all things home, we know that our customers love to entertain," said Neela Montgomery, CEO of Crate and Barrel. "We share that passion and The Table at Crate creates a more immersive brand experience for our customers."

The menu, developed by Chef Bill Kim, takes a plant-centric approach and celebrates Midwestern seasonality and a modern way of dining that is lighter, brighter and layered in herbaceous flavor. The menu is divided into shareable Bites, Garden, Greens, Tartines, Bowls and Mains, with many ingredients sourced from local farms and purveyors. Like the food, the cocktails will take cues from the seasons, with a dedication to housemade syrups and juices.

Further blending restaurant and retail, guests can extend their experience by enjoying a signature cocktail as they explore the adjacent Crate and Barrel store. The development of this restaurant is yet another way for Crate and Barrel to continue to surprise and delight its customers within a constantly evolving retail landscape. As part of its partnership with Cornerstone Restaurant Group, Crate and Barrel is also exploring unique and interactive programming on-site, such as chef demos, cookbook dinners and other special events for customers to draw inspiration.

"There is a tremendous opportunity to push the boundaries of the restaurant and retail spaces," said Josh Zadikoff, president of Cornerstone Restaurant Group. "We are excited to deliver a new and unique experience for our guests, connecting them with creative food and classic design and celebrating the simple beauty of everyday dining."

The space will be open for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, plus coffee service throughout the day. Hours, address and reservation information are included below. For more, visit https://tableatcrate.com.

The Table at Crate, Oakbrook Center, 35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL

Monday - Saturday 10am - 9pm ; Sunday 11am - 6pm

; Sunday For reservations: visit tableatcrate.com

About Crate and Barrel

Founded in 1962, Crate and Barrel is a global home furnishings destination known for timeless designs, quality products and expert service. Working directly with European ateliers and factories, Crate and Barrel was among the first to introduce affordable household goods and modern home décor to American consumers. Today, the omnichannel retailer operates stores throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as franchise locations around the globe. The Crate and Barrel Holdings brand family includes CB2, Crate and Kids and Hudson Grace, and is owned by the Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany.

About Cornerstone Restaurant Group

Cornerstone Restaurant Group and affiliate Jump Higher, L.L.C., led by restaurateurs David Zadikoff and Josh Zadikoff, in partnership with Michael Jordan, oversee all Michael Jordan-brand restaurants, including Michael Jordan's Steak House (Chicago, Connecticut, New York, Portland), Michael Jordan's Restaurant in Oak Brook, Michael Jordan's 23.sportcafe (Connecticut), and SolToro Restaurant (Connecticut). Cornerstone's growing Asian ventures with Chef Bill Kim include urbanbelly in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, with plans for more to come. In 2019, Cornerstone will partner with retailer Crate & Barrel to open a full-service restaurant in its Oakbrook Center location, with Kim leading the menu development. Cornerstone also manages operations for ENO Wine Room (Chicago, San Francisco). For more information, visit www.cornerstonerestaurants.com .

