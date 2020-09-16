Crate and Barrel, Crate and Kids Expand Partnership with Leanne Ford, Debut New Fall Collections

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful spring 2020 collaboration, home furnishings retailer Crate and Barrel announced today that Leanne Ford is expanding her assortment with new fall collections, including a tabletop line for Crate and Barrel and a kids furniture line for Crate and Kids.

The Leanne Ford for Crate and Kids Collection marks the first celebrity-designed collaboration for Crate and Kids, bringing Leanne's cool and casual signature style into pieces designed specifically for kids with a look that adults will love. This modern collection features many styles from the adult spring 2020 collaboration scaled down to kid size, which reinvents the kids space. This new line brings to market a variety of furniture, textiles and decor pieces that feature serene neutrals accented with indigo blue and sandstone pink, unexpected curves and playful accessories.

The Leanne Ford for Crate and Barrel Fall Collection ventures into the entertaining space with tabletop items inspired by travel and adventure, featuring a mix of dinnerware, serving pieces and table linens in shades of black, white and cream. Inspired by a trip to Portugal, the collection was created to feel curated and collected rather than designed. As people look to make time spent at home more special this fall, these multi-functional pieces of "living art" infuse Leanne's laid back approach to living, cooking and entertaining and can enhance any occasion, whether it's hosting an intimate dinner party or gathering with family for nightly dinner.

"Working with talented teams that can turn your vision into a reality is a dream for any designer, so I was thrilled for the opportunity to design my first tabletop and kids collections with the Crate and Barrel and Crate and Kids brands," said designer Leanne Ford. "As a new mom and lover of travel and adventure, I set out to make functional and thoughtful products that will look beautiful in any area of your home for years to come."

Along with these new items, favorites from Leanne's spring 2020 collaboration with Crate and Barrel will continue to be available into 2021 both in stores and online.

"Leanne's Spring debut resonated incredibly well with our customers, and as collaborations continue to be a key differentiator for our business, we knew we wanted to build upon our success," said Crate and Barrel Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Cirulis. "Two of our key areas for product differentiation and growth are highlighted with these collections. Lending Leanne's creative eye to Crate and Kids is an exciting milestone for the brand that will bring new and unexpected offerings into the mix, while an expanded Crate and Barrel collection with products perfect for kitchen and dining comes at a time when we see our customers spending more time at home and looking for functional yet beautiful pieces."

Both collections launch today, Sept. 16 and are available online at crateandbarrel.com and crateandbarrel.ca and in stores across the US and Canada (excluding Quebec for Crate and Kids), with contactless curbside pickup at select locations. See here for more details:

Leanne Ford for Crate and Barrel:

This tabletop line is inspired by an adventure to Portugal , as Leanne traveled with the Crate and Barrel team to source inspiration and learn about techniques and design options to make every item feel special and collected.

, as Leanne traveled with the Crate and Barrel team to source inspiration and learn about techniques and design options to make every item feel special and collected. In her signature neutral color palette, Leanne designed these multi-purpose items to be used as "living art" whether the pitcher is filled with flowers on a shelf or used for water during a dinner party. Standout items include the Pour Me Extra Large Mixing Bowl with Handle , Stevey Black Pitcher , Brekkie Mug and the Range Large Serve Bowl .

, , and the . The Leanne Ford for Crate and Barrel Fall Collection features about 28 items including ceramic dinnerware and serving pieces from Portugal , glassware from Turkey and linens from India , with prices ranging from $7.95 - $129.95 .

Leanne Ford for Crate and Kids:

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate and Barrel, CB2, Crate and Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate and Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com and www.crateandbarrel.com/kids/ .

About Leanne Ford

Leanne Ford is an American interior designer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ford gained national attention for the 1907 schoolhouse turned home that she restored and designed in her hometown. It was this first personal project where she established the "white on white" signature aesthetic she's now known for. She is currently the star, along with her brother and contractor Steve Ford, of Restored by the Fords on HGTV, which follows the siblings as they turn some of Pittsburgh's most dated buildings into magazine-worthy homes. In February 2020, she revealed an exclusive partnership with Crate and Barrel, the sole carrier of her first-ever collection of furniture, decor and bedding. Building upon the success of the spring collection, Leanne expanded the partnership with a new tabletop collection for Crate and Barrel as well as the first-ever collaboration for Crate and Kids in September 2020. For more information, visit www.leanneford.com .

