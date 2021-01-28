Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc. Joins the 15 Percent Pledge

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate and Barrel Holdings Inc. announced it is taking the 15 Percent Pledge to ensure 15% of its products and collaborations are represented by Black businesses, artists and designers by 2024. In addition to the Pledge, the retailer is contributing $225,000 over a three year period to assist in programming, research and development for the 15 Percent Pledge to further their mission of creating more equitable market share for Black-owned businesses.

In taking the Pledge, Crate and Barrel Holdings Inc. has committed to the following benchmarks to support their goal of building a more diverse and equitable workforce across Crate and Barrel, CB2 and Crate and Kids and to elevate Black voices in design:

Increase the representation of Black associates within their corporate office and each store location at least 40% by 2024

Celebrate diverse perspectives by increasing their BIPOC influencer base at least 33% by 2022, achieving 50% representation

Increase media investments in Black-owned brands, designers and partners by at least $500,000 by 2022

"At Crate and Barrel, we curate products and designs from around the world that inspire modern living and celebrate personal style in the home," said Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate and Barrel Holdings Inc. "It is incredibly important to us that our designers, collaborators and collections reflect a diversity that helps everyone see themselves in the homes we inspire to furnish."

"The 15 Percent Pledge was launched to increase the much needed representation of Black-owned businesses and create an opportunity for retailers to give their valued community what they are asking for —variation of product and economic equality," said Aurora James, founder, 15 Percent Pledge. "We are thrilled that Crate and Barrel has joined the Pledge and is committing to financially support a community of Black-owned businesses, artists, designers and makers. We commend Crate and Barrel for recognizing its position of leadership in the design space and for its commitment to promoting inclusivity across its products, team and collaborations. We look forward to working with them to hit their benchmarks across their brands."

To support the 15 Percent Pledge, please sign the petition at www.15percentpledge.org to show retailers that you Stand With Us. Individuals can also text "PLEDGE" to 917.540.8418 for updates and information on Black-owned businesses.

For more information on Crate and Barrel's 15 Percent Pledge commitment, visit CrateandBarrel.com/15-percent-pledge.

About Crate and Barrel Holdings

Global specialty retailer Crate and Barrel Holdings curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate and Barrel Holdings includes lifestyle brands Crate and Barrel, CB2, Crate and Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate and Barrel and CB2 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Crate and Barrel Holdings stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit crateandbarrel.com and CB2.com .

About 15 Percent Pledge

The 15 Percent is a 501c3 non-profit advocacy organization urging major retailers to commit 15% of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses. It offers large corporations accountability support and consulting services with the goal of advocating for and supporting Black-owned businesses. The 15 Percent Pledge seeks economic equality and prosperity for Black future founders, Black students, and Black people in the workforce. Launched in 2020 by Aurora James, the initiative was born from seeing multiple acts of injustice and police brutality in the United States with a lack of accountability for the systemic issues at play. Businesses including Macy's, Bloomingdales, Sephora, Rent the Runway, West Elm and now Crate and Barrel Holdings, have all committed to the 15 Percent Pledge. For more information, visit www.15percentpledge.org

SOURCE Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.crateandbarrel.com

