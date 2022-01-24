CRATE MODULAR LAUNCHES NEW LIGHT GAUGE STEEL SOLUTION; PARTNERS WITH DAYLIGHT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AND DECROS

CARSON, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRATE Modular , one of the nation's leading manufacturer of steel-based modular buildings utilizing repurposed shipping containters, announced today that it has been selected by Daylight Community Development and the Decro Group to fabricate 47 units of permanent supportive housing for individuals in Los Angeles experiencing homelessness. This project will also be the first to utilize CRATE's newest product – modules made from cold-formed steel. When complete, the new four-story housing development will be located in the heart of Koreatown at 1043 South Harvard Blvd.

Daylight Community Development is an affordable real estate development company hyper-focused on developing housing for Los Angeles's homeless population. By taking advantage of recent zoning and regulation changes, newly available public funding sources and modular construction partners like CRATE, Daylight is able to build affordable housing in a more cost-effective manner.

The Decro Group is a nonprofit affordable housing developer with more than a 30 year history of building and managing affordable housing in Southern California and Florida. Decro pursues business and capital to revitalize disadvantaged neighborhoods, stimulate economic opportunity, and promote job growth. Decro specializes in affordable housing, mixed-use developments, and service-enriched communities for low and very-low-income, at-risk, and special needs individuals, families, and seniors.

Greg Comanor, partner at Daylight Community Development, explains "Our partnership with CRATE Modular and their mission to better serve the most vulnerable populations and create a deeper impact within our local communities presented a great opportunity for us to further foster Daylight's own mission to end chronic homelessness in Los Angeles."

CRATE will begin fabrication in February and delivery is set for Spring 2022.

The launch of its new cold formed steel methodology enables CRATE to expand its capabilities to provide more solutions, with increased flexibility on dimensions and additional design options for its clients. Along with Daylight and Decro, CRATE is also partnering with leading general contractor Howard CDM , and Studio One Eleven , who is providing architectural design.

"This is a groundbreaking project for CRATE because of our expansion into cold formed steel modules," said Amanda Gattenby, vice president of development at CRATE. "While we've already been using steel in the fabrication of our recycled shipping containers, adding this new product to our lineup will enable us to offer even more customization and flexibility in how we can manufacture modular solutions for our clients, like Daylight and Decro."

