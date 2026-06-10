CRATER LAKE IS OPEN: WHAT TRAVELERS NEED TO KNOW THIS SUMMER

Travel Medford, the gateway to Crater Lake, welcomes visitors to Oregon's only National Park

MEDFORD, Ore., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, visitors to Medford and Southern Oregon can experience one of the nation's most spectacular natural wonders as Oregon's only national park welcomes travelers from around the world to discover the beauty of Crater Lake.

While important restoration and rehabilitation work has temporarily closed the Cleetwood Cove Trail and boat tours, the rest of the park remains open and accessible. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking rim views, scenic drives, hiking trails, wildlife viewing, historic landmarks, and the iconic deep-blue waters that have made Crater Lake one of the Pacific Northwest's most beloved destinations.

"While the temporary closure of Cleetwood Cove Trail has received a lot of attention, it's important to remember that, according to the National Park Service, only about 10% of Crater Lake visitors typically access the lake through that trail," said TJ Holmes, Senior Vice President of Travel Medford. "The rehabilitation project is a critical investment in the long-term safety and accessibility of one of the park's most talked about features. In the meantime, there are countless ways to experience Crater Lake, and it's one of the most extraordinary landscapes in the world. We encourage visitors not to postpone a trip because of this temporary closure. Nobody ever forgets their first glimpse of Crater Lake. It's the kind of place that leaves you wanting to come back again and again, because no one can truly experience everything Crater Lake has to offer in a single visit."

Located just 90 minutes (and 63 miles) from Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport, Crater Lake makes for an unforgettable day trip from Medford and serves as a cornerstone of the Southern Oregon visitor experience. Formed nearly 8,000 years ago and reaching depths of 1,943 feet, Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the United States and renowned worldwide for its remarkable clarity and vibrant blue color.

The journey to Crater Lake is an experience in itself. Travelers heading north on Highway 62 from Medford pass through some of Southern Oregon's most scenic landscapes, including the waterfalls of Prospect, the Avenue of the Boulders, where massive volcanic formations line the roadway, and Natural Bridge, where the Rogue River disappears beneath an ancient lava flow before emerging downstream. Along the way, visitors can stop at the historic Beckie's Cafe for a slice of its famous homemade pie before entering the park.

With stunning vistas, abundant outdoor recreation, and easy access from Medford, Crater Lake remains a must-see destination for visitors exploring Southern Oregon this summer.

For trip planning information and inspiration, visit TravelMedford.org.

About Travel Medford

Travel Medford is the largest destination marketing organization in Southern Oregon, whose mission is to promote Medford and the Rogue Valley as a premier travel destination. Travel Medford markets the region to visitors and helps the community grow by supporting events and promoting tourism activities for locals and visitors. Highlighting its warm hospitality, stunning natural landscapes, burgeoning culinary scene, and thrill-seeking outdoor activities, Travel Medford lives and breathes the Rogue Valley way of life.

SOURCE Travel Medford