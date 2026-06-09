Savor Southern Oregon 2026 Wine Competition Winners Announced

Award-winning wines showcase the quality, diversity, and momentum of Southern Oregon wine country

MEDFORD, Ore., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 2026 Savor Southern Oregon Wine Competition, presented by Ko-Kwel Casino Resort Medford, were announced today, recognizing the exceptional wines and winemakers helping establish the Rogue Valley as one of the most exciting wine regions in the United States.

Savor Southern Oregon Grand Tasting

A distinguished panel of nationally recognized wine experts gathered in Medford, OR, earlier this spring to evaluate over 150 entries through a blind tasting process based on quality, varietal expression, balance, complexity, and overall excellence. The competition highlights the remarkable diversity of the Rogue Valley wine industry, with wines spanning Rhône, Spanish, Portuguese, Bordeaux, and Burgundian varieties, among many others.

Top Awards: Best of Show

Best of Show Red Wine: Twelve 32 Wine, 2022 Fortmiller Vineyard Cabernet Franc

Best of Show White Wine: Peter William Vineyard, 2024 Viognier, Daisy Creek Vineyard

Best of Show Specialty Wine: Twelve 32 Wine, 2022 Blanc de Noirs

Best of Class Winners

Malbec: Agathodaemon Wine, 2023 Malbec "Mania"

Red Blend: Weisinger Family Winery, 2023 Grenache/Syrah/Mourvèdre

Rosé: Quady North, 2025 GSM Rosé

Syrah: Domaine Rogue, 2022 Syrah

Tempranillo: Ryan Rose Wine, 2022 Tempranillo

This year's judging panel included some of the wine industry's most respected voices, including Bob Paulinski MW, Joel Butler MW, and Michael Alberty.

Judge Bob Paulinski praised both the wines and the region's future. "I've visited many developing wine regions over the years. The visit to the Rogue Valley is at the top of the list. The overall wine quality standard is high, the diversity of styles and varieties is broad, and the positive energy from the wine producers is apparent. This region has a very bright future."

Paulinski also noted the region's ability to distinguish itself through Rhône, Spanish, and Portuguese grape varieties, calling the competition "an excellent wine competition, run professionally with a high degree of integrity."

Oregonian and Wine Enthusiast writer Michael Alberty pointed to Southern Oregon's unique diversity as one of its greatest strengths, explaining, "The Savor competition was a reminder to me that Southern Oregon has so much diversity that it is impossible to pigeonhole. Whether it is the wide variety of microclimates and soils, or the vast number of grape varieties being used to make wine, I felt like I was tasting something new and exciting at every turn of the tasting competition." You can pull from this quote if you would like:

"I am incredibly pleased by the support and participation we've received from wineries across the Rogue Valley for this year's Savor Southern Oregon Wine Competition. The caliber of judges we were able to secure speaks volumes about the quality and growing reputation of our region's wines. I'm excited to celebrate this year's winners and bring our wine community together to showcase what makes the Rogue Valley so special. One of the things I love most about our industry is its collaborative spirit—our wineries support one another and encourage growth throughout the region. Tonight, we honor award recipients, but in my book, every winery and every wine entered is a winner." Said Carole Skeeters Stevens, Savor Southern Oregon Event Coordinator and Chief Marketing Officer, Travel Medford

The award results arrive ahead of the Savor Southern Oregon signature wine events, open to the public and taking place June 12–13, 2026, where guests can experience many of the region's acclaimed wineries and award-winning wines firsthand.

Savor Southern Oregon 2026 is a two-day celebration designed for both dedicated wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers, offering attendees the opportunity to explore the wines, stories, and people that make Rogue Valley wine country unlike anywhere else. Award-winning wines will be available for tasting and purchase throughout the weekend. The complete list of participating wineries, medal winners, and tickets to events is available at SavorSouthernOregon.com.

Events include:

VIP Tasting Experience

Friday, June 12, 2026, 4-8 PM

Grand Tasting

Saturday, June 13, 2026, 12-5 PM

About Savor Southern Oregon

Savor Southern Oregon is an annual celebration of the region's wine industry, combining a professionally judged wine competition with immersive tasting experiences and educational programming. The event showcases the exceptional wines, vineyards, and winemakers that have helped establish the Rogue Valley as one of the most diverse and exciting wine-growing regions in North America, earning the #2 Wine Region in last year's USA Today 10 Best. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.savorsouthernoregon.com

About Travel Medford

Travel Medford is the destination marketing organization for Medford and the Rogue Valley. Its mission is to promote Medford and Southern Oregon as a premier travel destination by supporting events, enhancing visitor experiences, and showcasing the region's outdoor recreation, culinary offerings, arts and culture, and world-class wine country.

SOURCE Travel Medford