Crater, the Award-Winning Company Transforming the Moving and Relocation Industry, Appoints Eric Halverson as Board Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crater, an award-winning technology startup transforming the moving and relocation industry, appointed Eric Halverson, Director of HR Global Mobility at eBay, to its advisory board.



Mr. Halverson has over 15 years experience in Global Relocation including expertise in home sale and home purchasing programs relocation for internal employees at eBay.



"We are honored to have Eric join our advisory board," said Alex Alpert - CEO of Crater. "His knowledge and expertise in corporate relocation will help drive and refine our strategy as we focus on providing innovative solutions for transferees. We look forward to working closely with Eric."



Commenting on his appointment Eric said: "I am thrilled to join Crater's advisory board. Crater is one of the few companies actually developing new ways to significantly improve the user experience for a Company's mobile population …and at little or no cost to the Company! The transformation of the Lump Sum program via their supply network and technology platform is just one example of rethinking an old process and making it new. From what I have seen, Crater is poised to be the industry leader in this space."



Crater is fundamentally changing the moving and relocation industry by transforming antiquated systems and processes through innovative technology, superior customer service and highly efficient lead management solutions.



About Crater



Crater, co-founded by Alex Alpert, Erik Christensen and Daniela Alpert, is focused on developing a technology platform that's helping the moving and relocation industry provide powerful user experiences and superior customer service to individuals and families all around the world who are moving. Crater has offices in San Francisco, CA and Belgrade Serbia and is backed by notable investors including NFX Guild, Keiretsu Capital, the Band of Angels, Frontier Ventures and others.

