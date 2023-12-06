Crave and New Metric Media Ink Exclusive Overall Content Deal with Jared Keeso for All New Series and to Expand the World of LETTERKENNY

– The comprehensive, multi-year deal centres around award-winning creator Jared Keeso, who is set to develop more content for Crave, including additional LETTERKENNY spinoffs and all -new series –

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Following the record-breaking success of LETTERKENNY and SHORESY, Crave, and award-winning producer New Metric Media, announced today a new, multi-year creative partnership that expands the world of LETTERKENNY. The deal encompasses 49 new episodes for Crave, including LETTERKENNY spin-offs, and the development of all-new series with multi-hyphenate talent, Jared Keeso.  In addition to the content commitment, the companies continue to collaborate on existing and new ancillary brand extensions, including merchandise and live productions.

About New Metric Media

Based in Toronto, New Metric Media is an award-winning independent entertainment studio specializing in building comedy brands across TV production, live entertainment, distribution, merchandising and licensing. Recipient of Playback's 2022 Production Company of the Year award and the Banff World Media Festival's 2018 Innovative Producer Award, the company's slate of programming includes the hit Crave/Hulu original comedy Letterkenny, the Crave/Hulu Letterkenny spinoff series Shoresy, the CTV/CW/Roku half-hour comedy series Children Ruin Everything, as well as the new half-hour Crave comedy series Bria Mack Gets A Life.

New Metric Media is recognized as a leader in 360 degree brand marketing and its success with Letterkenny off-screen extensions, including beer, collectible merchandise and Letterkenny LIVE!, a sold-out North American theatre tour featuring the stars of the series.

About Crave

Crave is Canada's prestige entertainment offering, delivering more Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning programming than any other service, with HBO, HBO Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and boasts a robust slate of English and French original series. It is a bilingual TV and streaming service, with thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One, and through participating service providers across ten, 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels.

