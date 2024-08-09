Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Expands into New Philadelphia Ohio in Walmart

Aug 09, 2024

 NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is recently announced its Expansion into Walmart stores throughout the Unites States. The first location will be in Louisville Kentucky. Crave is excited to announce it will also be entering New Philadelphia Ohio within Walmart.

Crave features delicious Hot Dogs with fun builds like nacho dogs or chili cheese dogs. It al features smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork dishes, bowls and meals. The Express models will also have a fun breakfast menu and open as early as 7am. The Express Crave's are designed for fast-casual dining, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy their favorite meals while shopping. Crave feel Walmart is aligned with Crave's mission to bring its unique menu to more people in convenient locations.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce this model nationally. There are many markets we have interest in, and open to have over 100 units within Walmart locations nationwide over the next year. Samantha Rincione CEO Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ." "We are strategically aligning ourselves for national expansion across the United States."

The Crave Express Model's integration with the Crave app further enhances the customer experience. Through the app, customers can order ahead, ensuring their meals are ready when they arrive. The app also provides access to secret menu items and exclusive deals. New users will receive a 10% discount on their first purchase, encouraging them to explore all that Crave has to offer.

Stay tuned for more information about the official opening date and special promotions. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is committed to providing a unique and enjoyable dining experience for every customer.

For more details about Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ visit www.iwantcrave.com or contact [email protected].

