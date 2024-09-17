Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Expands to New Smyrna, FL with Express Unit Inside Walmart

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ , the fast-growing and innovative franchise known for its delicious hot dogs, BBQ dishes, and family friendly atmosphere, is excited to announce its newest unit in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. This location will be an express unit conveniently located inside the Walmart Supercenter at 3155 State Rd 44, bringing Crave's mouth-watering menu to shoppers on the go.

The New Smyrna Beach location represents Crave's continued commitment to expanding its footprint across the United States, with a focus on accessibility and convenience. Crave has multiple models, including food trucks, brick and mortar units and express units within big box locations.

The simplicity of the menu with numerous hot dog offerings and fun plays on classic BBQ dishes in addition to breakfast offerings make it a popular restaurant for patrons. The brand will also offer third party services like Door Dash and Grubhub inside the express model, to not only capture Walmart customers inside the store but those in surrounding areas during breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"We are thrilled to bring Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ to New Smyrna," said Samantha Rincione, CEO and co-founder of Crave. "With other locations throughout Florida, this location is helping to expand the brand's presence and add to the existing food trucks and brick and mortars we have in the state."

The express model helps highlight Crave's adaptability in the fast-casual dining market, offering a diverse range of locations from fast casual restaurants to express units like the one in New Smyrna Beach. The company's expansion is a testament to the brand's ability to meet consumers where they are, providing high-quality, fast, and convenient food options.

To make the customer experience even more convenient, Crave invites customers to download the Crave app, available on both iOS and Android devices. The app allows customers to order ahead, explore exclusive menu items, and enjoy a 10% discount on their first purchase. With the Crave app, you can easily satisfy your cravings and skip the wait, making it perfect for those on the go.

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees for both brick and mortar locations as well as food trucks and express units! For more information on owning your own Crave, please email [email protected] or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com . Follow Crave on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC