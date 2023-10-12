Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Hosts Unforgettable Oktoberfest Celebration with a Mouthwatering Limited-Time Menu

News provided by

Crave Franchising LLC

12 Oct, 2023, 10:49 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, the beloved fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its delectable menu and self-pour beer walls, is gearing up for a month-long Oktoberfest celebration like no other. Throughout the month of October, Crave locations nationwide will offer a special limited-time menu that captures the spirit of Oktoberfest, showcasing delicious German-inspired dishes and an array of fall and Oktoberfest-themed beers.

In October, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is bringing the heart of Munich to its patrons with a specially curated Oktoberfest menu. This limited-time offering features Schweinebraten, juicy smoked pork with BBQ sauce, spicy mustard, and onions, as well as Wurstl, a bratwurst topped with sauerkraut and bacon. Additionally, the menu boasts the "Brezen," a colossal pretzel filled with ten nuggets and served with rich beer cheese. Don't miss out on the pretzel nuggets with beer cheese for the ultimate Oktoberfest indulgence.

For the ultimate Oktoberfest experience, be sure to download the Crave app. Ordering your favorite Oktoberfest menu items has never been easier, and as a special treat, you'll receive an exclusive 10% discount on your first purchase through the app. Don't miss out on this convenient and cost-saving opportunity to savor the flavors of Oktoberfest at Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ.

As part of the Oktoberfest celebration, all Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ locations will feature a selection of fall and Oktoberfest-themed beers on their self-pour beer walls. This delightful assortment of brews will complement the limited-time menu items and create a festive atmosphere for guests to savor.

But the Oktoberfest celebration doesn't stop there. Some Crave locations with axe-throwing lanes are taking the festivities up a notch. They will be hosting "Axe-toberfest" events throughout the month of October. During Axe-toberfest, guests can enjoy major discounts when booking an axe-throwing lane, adding an extra layer of excitement to the Oktoberfest experience. Whether you're an Oktoberfest enthusiast or simply looking for a taste of something new and exciting, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ's Oktoberfest celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Contact:
Samantha Rincione
samantha@iwantcrave.com

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC

Also from this source

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Celebrates a Banner Year of Success and Recognition in 2023

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Celebrates a Banner Year of Success and Recognition in 2023

rave Hot Dogs & BBQ, a beloved fast-casual dining concept founded in 2018 is thrilled to announce that it is having a remarkable 2023. The company,...
Hidden Gem Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Gains Popularity Throughout Orlando

Hidden Gem Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Gains Popularity Throughout Orlando

Orlando, Florida is not only known for its world-famous theme parks and attractions but also for its vibrant culinary scene. Amidst the multitude of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.