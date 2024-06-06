Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Recognized by Fast Casual as a Top 100 Mover and Shaker

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ , a leading fast casual franchise celebrated for its delectable specialty hot dogs, BBQ plates and sandwiches, self-pour beer, and exciting axe throwing lanes, has been honored once again in Fast Casual's esteemed Top 100 Movers and Shakers list . This marks the fourth consecutive year that Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has been recognized, securing its place as a formidable force in the fast casual dining sector.

Founded in 2018, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is transforming the fast casual dining landscape with its mouthwatering menu, immersive experiences, and a unique rustic modern atmosphere. With spacious indoor and outdoor seating, inviting patios, and an array of entertainment options including axe throwing, Crave offers a vibrant and welcoming environment for guests to enjoy memorable dining experiences.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ's ongoing success can be attributed to its exceptional menu offerings and unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The franchise's distinctive self-pour beer system and engaging axe throwing lanes create an unparalleled dining adventure for patrons of all ages. In addition to its regular menu, Crave delights customers with exclusive items available through its secret menu, accessible via the Crave app , which also provides a 10% discount and access to the loyalty program.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized once again as a Top Mover and Shaker in the competitive fast casual industry," said Samantha, CEO and Co-founder of Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ. "This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire Crave family, from our franchise operators to our corporate team. We are truly grateful for our loyal customers who have embraced our concept and enabled us to grow and thrive."

The franchise is always seeking qualified franchisees for both brick-and-mortar locations and food trucks, ensuring that more communities can experience the Crave phenomenon. For more information on owning your own Crave, please email [email protected] or visit www.iwantcrave.com . Follow Crave on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

