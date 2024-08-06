Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ set to open Express Unit in Louisville, Kentucky Walmart!

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ launched its express model earlier in the month and is excited to share the first location being built will be in Louisville, Kentucky located in Walmart. The restaurant will have an approximately 2000 sq ft space featuring the new model with an exclusive menu and ample seating. The location will be inside the Walmart located on Cedar Springs Blvd.

Founded in 2018, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has rapidly gained popularity across the Nation. The brand has brick and mortar locations nations wide as well as food trucks. The new Louisville Express location will feature Crave's signature specialty Hot Dogs, BBQ, Breakfast and a variety of delicious sides and desserts, sure to satisfy the cravings of all who visit. The menu is unique and unlike other BBQ and Hot Dog Spots, featuring fun plays on traditional dishes and Hot Dogs from different regions.

"We are ecstatic about signing an Express Unit in Kentucky and bringing Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ to Louisville," said Samantha Rincione, CEO of Crave. "Our mission has always been to provide a fun, interactive, and delicious dining experience, and we are confident that Louisville will embrace our unique concept."

The upcoming location is slated to open fall of 2024. In addition to in-house dining, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ offers robust catering packages suitable for any event, and the use of third party services, ensuring that the Crave experience can be enjoyed anywhere. Customers can also take advantage of the Crave app , which provides a 10% discount on their first purchase, making it easier than ever to enjoy Crave's delicious offerings.

The franchise is always seeking qualified franchisees for brick-and-mortar and Express locations as well as food trucks, ensuring that more communities can experience the Cravealiciousness. For more information on owning your own Crave, please email [email protected] or visit www.iwantcrave.com . Follow Crave on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC