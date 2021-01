Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Celebrates Banner Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-casual hot dog and BBQ restaurant with a family friendly atmosphere. The brand has BBQ to include smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork. They have some twists on classical favorites like BBQ tacos, Mac N' Brisket sandwiches, sliders and more. The all-beef hot dogs are next level delicious and the restaurant has 20+ toppings to choose from. For those Brat and sausage lovers, brats as well as hot and mild sausages are also available and grilled to perfection.

The family fun environment welcomes family and truly has something for everyone. The locations have outdoor patios and allow customers to enjoy their meal and drinks safely outdoors. The self-serve beer wall offers anywhere from 18-32 local craft beers on tap. While adults can enjoy the benefits of the beer wall, kids can enjoy any of the delicious kid's meals offered while playing games such as giant connect four or cornhole. Kids eat free at Crave on Wednesdays too! For those that prefer non-meat dishes, salads and bowls are offered and gluten free buns are also available.

Crave stands out because they are with you every step of the way to include:

SBA Assistance

Real Estate Assistance

Operational Assistance

Development Assistance

Experienced and Involved Management Team

Training Programs

Ongoing Guidance and Training

Currently, Crave has multiple locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Iowa, Nevada, Michigan, California and more. Currently the brand has 25 franchisees and is continuing to expand nationwide. Food Trucks are also available to franchisees to take the brand mobile. Currently Crave has trucks in Florida, Las Vegas NV, and Georgia.

This year Crave has received many awards as they are one of the fastest growing BBQ and Hot Dogs franchises throughout the United States, and have experienced management. This year they have seen an increase in franchise sales and have no intention of slowing down. This year Crave has received:

Best Southern BBQ Franchise

Frantastic-500

30 Most Reputable Companies in US

CEO Samantha Rincione Received Top 10 Leaders Transforming the Industry

10 Hottest Food and Restaurant Franchises

CEO Samantha Rincione Received Top Woman Inspiring Change in Americas Food Industry

CEO Samantha Rincione Received Top 50 Women of Wonder Award

To be a part of the Crave family, email [email protected] or visit at www.iwantcrave.com

