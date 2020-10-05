Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ CEO Named "Woman of Wonder" 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has had tremendous success these past few months. The brand is one of the fastest growing BBQ and Hot Dog chains in the US currently and continues to thrive and sell franchise locations. They are also able to continue to offer their costumer's a delicious menu including family meals and catering. Takeout, delivery, curbside, pickup and dine in are available in every location as well as drive thrus in select locations.

Crave is known for its 100% All beef grilled hot dog's brats and sausages as well as its BBQ. They have 20+ toppings to choose from and an array of next level delicious sides. Nationwide the restaurants offer a welcoming and fun place to enjoy a meal with family or friends.

Samantha Rincione who is the co-founder of Crave with her husband Sal is also the CEO of Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ. She has been recognized by Franchise Dictionary magazine as one of the 50 "Women of Wonder" for 2020. Franchise Dictionary writes "Samantha Rincione Founded Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ with her husband Sal in 2018. She implements programs and systems that have taken the brand to the next level. Today, Crave has 20 units sold and 90% of its franchisees are veterans. Samantha and company oversee development, construction, training and operations. She goes out of her way to constantly communicate and keep in contact with each franchisee and constantly innovate the brand. Pre-Covid-19 she had a fully developed app which allowed curbside, delivery, order ahead and a rewards program. She is always ahead of the curve."

Crave currently has units across the country and continues to expand regionally. If you have an interest in being your own boss and being in business for yourself but not by yourself Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ may be the right move for you. Email [email protected] for more info or visit www.iwantcrave.com

