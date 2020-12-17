Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ comes to Lafayette, LA!

LAFAYETTE, La., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave hot dogs and BBQ is expanding rapidly throughout the United States. Crave has quickly become a favorite fun hang out spot. At the family friendly restaurant there is something that everyone can enjoy, from the self-serve beer wall that holds anywhere from 18 to 32 local craft beers, to the fun and creative BBQ dishes, Crave is truly an experience. There are all beef grilled hotdogs that can be topped anyway that you like, with any of the 20+ toppings to choose from. Hot and mild sausages are also available, as well as bratwursts! The interior is fun and modern with TVs, fun music and an inviting atmosphere.

Recently Crave has signed Felicia and Corey Hebert into the Crave family. Once Corey and Felicia heard of Crave, they were intrigued and wanted to know more. After some phone calls with the founders they went to a Crave location and fell in love with the environment and the food alike. The couple will be building a Crave in the Lafayette Louisiana area. This will be the third location to hit the Louisiana market.

Crave is quickly expanding nationwide with both its food trucks and brick and mortar locations. The brand is fun and exciting with a delicious innovative menu, and an app that allows customers to order delivery and curbside as well as receive loyalty points and rewards. The brand currently has locations in 12 states and has big expansion plans for the next 3 years. The brand looks to have over 100 locations in the next 3 years and 20+ trucks on the road.

