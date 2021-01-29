Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is coming to Lake Wales Florida!

LAKE WALES, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-casual hot dog and BBQ restaurant with a family friendly atmosphere. The brand has BBQ to include smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork. They have some twists on classical favorites like BBQ tacos, Mac N' Brisket sandwiches, sliders and more. An array of BBQ sauces and hot sauces bring tons of flavor. The all-beef hot dogs are next level delicious and the restaurant has 20+ toppings to choose from. For those Brat and sausage lovers, brats as well as hot and mild sausages are also available and grilled to perfection. The family friendly environment welcomes families and truly has something for everyone. The locations have outdoor patios and allow customers to enjoy their meal and drinks safely outdoors. The self-serve beer wall offers anywhere from 18-32 local craft beers on tap.

Crave welcomes Richard Royal of Lake Wales Florida into the family. Richard comes with many years of business experience. "I'm excited to become a part of a growing company. I've been following Crave for some time and can't wait to have a location here in Lake Wales," Says Richard. Currently, Crave has multiple locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Iowa, Nevada, Michigan, California and more. Currently the brand has 25 franchisees and is continuing to expand nationwide. Food Trucks are also available to franchisees to take the brand mobile. Currently, Crave has trucks in Florida, Las Vegas NV, and Georgia. "Lake Wales is a welcome addition, with Orlando opening later this year and our food truck in Gainesville, we are very excited to have Richard," says Crave.

Crave is currently looking for franchisees nationwide for brick and mortar locations as well as food trucks. To become a part of the Crave family please email [email protected] or visit www.iwantcrave.com.

