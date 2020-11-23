Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is growing their family in Denver Colorado!

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave restaurants are unique fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Restaurants, that offer BBQ sandwiches, plates, and sliders along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats, and Sausages, grilled to perfection. They also offer some delicious favorites such as BBQ Tacos, Mac N' Brisket Sandwiches, Jumbo Chicken Wings, Loaded Tater Tots, and More! You can top your dogs and brats any way you like, with our array of 20+ toppings and of course add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries, mac n cheese, beans, or coleslaw.

At Crave you will find a fun family environment. There is a self-serve beer and wine wall for the adults. There are fun games such as corn hole, giant connect four, and board games for the kids. TV's can be found throughout the restaurants for sports and more. Crave also hosts many events, such as Tap Takeovers, princess parties, trivia nights, and most locations feature a patio. Some locations have drive thru' s where possible too!

Crave has many ways to order while making it safe and easy for guests to enjoy some of their classic favorites from anywhere. There is an app that will allow the customers to order ahead, do curbside pickup, delivery, collect loyalty points and earn rewards.

Crave is excited to expand into the Denver market. Currently Crave has a location in Colorado Springs and looks forward to continuing their expansion throughout Colorado. Crave also has other brick and mortar locations throughout the U.S. as well as food trucks.

For more information on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ please visit www.iwantcrave.com or email [email protected]

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC

Related Links

https://iwantcrave.com/

