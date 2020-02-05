Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Launches Food Truck Model for 2020

In January 2020, Crave launched a food truck option which is available to all existing franchisees as well as new ones. The truck will have most of the restaurants offerings to include Hot Dogs with toppings, BBQ sandwiches and Monster Pretzels. "It is a great option to offer franchisees, that are looking for a lower investment option, or are not interested in staying in one location," said Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ.

Crave has a welcoming and fun interior, complete with a lounge area, ample seating and a self-serve beer wall. The wall will feature 24 taps with domestic, as well as local craft beer options. Crave is also a family friendly establishment that welcomes all ages. Parties can be hosted; character appearances can be made and games can often be found in the locations. Kids meals include hot dogs, sliders, chicken fingers and more!

Crave is known for its delicious BBQ sandwiches, sliders and plates. You can customize your hot dogs with any of the 20+ toppings available. You may also choose from Brats or hot or sweet sausages. Wings are also available as well as many desserts such as cakes and churros. Many other items such as monster pretzels and meal in a peals are also popular items at this BBQ joint.

Crave is very innovative and pushes hard to keep up with the demand of its customers. Currently Crave features the below options to its customers. "The goal has always been to bring Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ national, and be a household name. We won't stop until we get there," Crave said.

Delivery

Catering

Dine In

Take Out

Drive Thru

Food Truck

To follow Crave, receive updates, promotions etc. you can download their app from the app store for android or IOS HERE .

For more information on becoming a Crave franchisee, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com

