Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ set for Grand Opening Celebration in Wilmington, NC

Wayne and Laura Decker, who are the franchisees for this location, are both Marine Veterans. They take pride in their restaurant and put a strong focus on product quality and customer service. They have built a family friendly patio, with tons of games, such as giant connect four and corn hole. They host many events such as live music and visits from princesses and superheroes, where children can take pictures and get their faces painted. They have also hosted corn hole tournaments. Offering a family fun and friendly environment was and is very important to the Deckers. Also featured in the restaurant is a fallen solider table. Being marine veterans, the couple found it extremely important to honor those who have lost their lives protecting our great nation.

On November 9th, 2019, the location which is located at The Pointe at Barclay 1407 Barclay Pointe Blvd Building 4 unit 401 Wilmington NC 28412, is hosting a grand opening celebration. The event will feature:

DJ

Give Aways

$5 Monster Pretzels

Monster Pretzels Face Painting

Free hot dogs for the first 100 Customers

Visits from Snow Queen and Captain USA

Donations to Support the Combat Warriors

Much More!

Crave also offers delivery and catering as well as take out and dine in. There is an app that can be downloaded where customers can earn loyalty points to earn rewards and hear about our latest limited time offers and specials. To download that app click here!

For more information visit www.iwantcrave.com

CONTACT: Samantha Rincione, 516-316-7420, samantha@iwantcrave.com

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC

Related Links

https://iwantcrave.com

