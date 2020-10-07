Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ set to open in Colorado Springs, CO!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog franchises currently in the United States. Crave has a welcoming and fun interior, complete with a lounge area, ample seating and a self-serve beer wall. The wall will feature 24 taps of ice-cold local craft beers. Crave is also a family friendly establishment that welcomes all ages. Parties can be hosted; character appearances can be made and games can often be found in the locations. Kids meals include hot dogs, sliders, chicken fingers and more!

Crave is known for its delicious BBQ which consists of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken and Smoked Brisket. Some customer favorites are BBQ tacos, trifecta sliders or the Southwest bowls. You can customize your grilled hot dogs with any of the 20+ toppings available. You may also choose from Brats or hot or sweet sausages. Wings and desserts such as cakes and cookies complete the meal. There are salads and gluten free options as well. Many other items such as monster pretzels and twice-baked potatoes are also popular items at this BBQ joint. There are constant events at Crave such as trivia nights and Tap Takeovers, it's the perfect hangout with something the whole family can enjoy!

"We are so excited to bring Crave to Colorado and open this fall," says Crave corporate. Crave is a Veteran friendly franchise with 90% of their franchisees being Veterans. The Colorado Springs location is owned by Jamal and Kelli Ann Westry. Jamal is an Air Force Veteran. "When we came across Crave, it immediately grabbed our attention. We visited a location, spoke to other franchisees, and knew right then and there that not only would this go great in Colorado Springs, but that we would also have fun doing it!" Jamal Westry, Colorado Springs franchisee. The Colorado Springs location will be at 5600 Barnes Road Suite 164 Colorado Springs, CO, 80917.

Crave Currently has multiple revenue streams to include:

Dine In

Take Out

Delivery

Curbside

Order Ahead

Catering

More!

Be sure to download the APP via IOS or android for alerts, promos, rewards and FREE food. To learn more about CRAVE visit us at www.iwantcrave.com

Contact:

Samantha Rincione

516-316-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC

Related Links

https://iwantcrave.com/

