Crave Inks Major Pay-One Licensing Deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment

– Crave becomes the Canadian streaming home of new films from Sony Pictures Entertainment's full slate of features, after their theatrical and home entertainment window, beginning in April 2023 –

– The deal also includes a collection of library content, with Spider-Man films and fan-favourite franchises like Jumanji and Ghostbusters –

– Wide range of films coming to Crave are available to subscribers in English and French –

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Crave, a subsidiary of Bell Media and Canada's only homegrown, bilingual streaming service, announced today a long-term and exclusive Pay-One window licensing agreement for theatrical feature films from Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE). The deal gives Crave first pay window rights to new and upcoming SPE titles following their theatrical and home entertainment windows, significantly strengthening Crave's offering and bolstering its position as the Canadian home of the most sought-after content in the world.

"This significant deal expands Crave's content offering," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development and News and Vice Chair, Québec. "A diverse slate of premium content is what differentiates Crave from its competitors, and we are happy to be working with Sony Pictures Entertainment to deliver a large collection of quality, award-winning, fan-favourite films to our subscribers, in both official languages."

"We are happy to extend our relationship with Bell Media and make Sony Pictures' robust library of premium content available to more viewers across Canada," said Stephanie Shinkoda, Vice President, Distribution and Co-Country Manager, Sony Pictures Television and Home Entertainment Canada.

Beginning in April 2023, Crave becomes the exclusive Canadian streaming home of all new SPE feature films, after their theatrical and home entertainment window, including upcoming titles from the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web. Along with new installments in the Insidious and The Equalizer franchises, other highly anticipated filmmaker-driven original films include No Hard Feelings, Gran Turismo, and many more.

About Crave:

Crave is Canada's prestige entertainment offering, delivering more Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning programming than any other service, with HBO, HBO Max Originals, SHOWTIME®, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and boasts a robust slate of English and French original series. It is a bilingual TV and streaming service, with thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One, and through participating service providers across 10, 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels. Learn more at Crave.ca.

About Bell Media:

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media, and more. Bell Media owns 30 local television stations led by CTV, Canada's highest-rated television network; 29 specialty channels, including leading specialty services TSN and RDS. Bell Media is Canada's largest radio broadcaster, with 215 music channels including 109 licensed radio stations in 58 markets across the country, all part of the iHeartRadio brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. Bell Media also operates more than 200 websites; video streaming services including Crave, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct; and multi-channel network Much Studios. The company owns a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios; is a partner in Just for Laughs, the live comedy event and TV producer; and jointly owns Dome Productions Partnership, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

