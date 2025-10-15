Crave New World Launches in Kroger Stores Today

The Brand is Reinventing Frozen Comfort Food with a Clean-Label Twist

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave New World, the next-generation frozen comfort food brand, today announced that it is set to hit over 1,000 Kroger shelves in 16 states on October 15, bringing nostalgic favorites made with real, healthy ingredients to freezers across the country.

Founded by CEO Matthew Brag in 2024 and launched in 2025, Crave New World is on a mission to redefine frozen meals by offering high-protein, clean-label comfort food made without artificial preservatives, seed oils or additives.

Crave New World

"Our goal is simple," says Brag. "We want to give people the flavors they love from childhood—but made with ingredients they can feel good about today."

Crave New World launches with a bold lineup of reimagined classics, including: Grass-fed Bison Meatloaf, Chicken Enchiladas, Southwest Turkey Lasagna and Chipotle Chicken Mac 'n Cheez. All meals are single-serve, high in protein and made with real ingredients—no shortcuts, no compromise.

After building early momentum through a viral college campus drop and on-demand delivery via Gopuff, Crave New World will officially roll out to 1,000+ Kroger locations this October, marking a major milestone in its expansion. Crave New World will be available in 16 states as of October 2025, and it aims for nationwide availability.

Crave New World doesn't just want to clean up your freezer, it's committed to doing good. In honor of its launch, the company is donating 10,000 meals to communities in need:

5,000 units to Road Runner Food Bank in Mexico

5,000 units to Mississippi Food Network in Mississippi

"This launch is about more than convenience and clean eating—it's about making better food more accessible to everyone," explains Brag.

Crave New World is built on the belief that busy lifestyles shouldn't mean settling for processed, industrialized food. With a focus on transparency, flavor and function, the brand represents a new chapter for frozen meals—where clean ingredients meet comfort and convenience.

Crave New World products will be available starting October 15 in Kroger stores and continue to expand in select specialty retailers and online delivery platforms.

SOURCE Crave New World