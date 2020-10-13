CRAVE™ Pet Food's #FierceMyFace Asks Fans to Channel Their Inner Wolf

CRAVE is teaming up with a pack of dog-loving transformation experts - makeup and beauty influencers including Bailey Sarian , Jose Jimenez , Rachel Iwanysyzn , Alex Rivera and Mia Anjelica - to help people unleash their wild side with wolf-inspired Halloween looks. By creating their own fierce transformations on Instagram, the influencer crew will inspire fans to share their own for a chance to win one grand prize of $5,000 to transform their home to live like a wolf, along with a one-year supply of CRAVE dog food. Five runners up will receive $1,000 and a one-year supply of CRAVE dog food. To enter, consumers can share their fiercest wolf look on Instagram or IG Stories with #FierceMyFace and @CravePetFoods before the full moon rises on October 31.

"Although Halloween will look different this year, the rarity of a full blue moon on Halloween night - once every twenty or so years – can spark creativity as people find new ways to celebrate," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "We couldn't resist launching the CRAVE campaign at this moment to inspire pet parents to have fun with their dogs by honoring their wolf ancestry."

The winning looks of the #FierceMyFace program will be selected based on creativity, originality and overall fierceness. See here for official rules. To learn more about the #FierceMyFace program, visit cravepetfoods.com.

More information on CRAVE Pet Food can be found at www.CravePetFoods.com, Facebook.com/CravePetFoods, Instagram.com/CravePetFoods or Twitter.com/CravePetFoods.

About the CRAVE™ Brand

Every dog and cat shares a connection with their ancestors. To respect the animal inside, Mars Petcare introduced CRAVE, a new brand of dog and cat food crafted with your pets natural desires in mind. CRAVE recipes are crafted with high-quality animal protein, real meat as the first ingredient and no grains. Launched in May, 2017, the brand offers high-quality, specialty products at an affordable price and accessible location. To learn more about the CRAVE brand and its protein-rich dog and cat food offerings, please visit www.CravePetFoods.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

®/™ Trademarks © Mars, Incorporated 2020.

SOURCE Mars Petcare U.S.