Crave Retail Exhibits Smart Fitting Room & Store Engagement Platform at NRF 2026

Crave Retail will showcase its AI-powered smart fitting room and in-store engagement platform powered by Zebra's retail displays, mobile devices, and RFID solutions, helping retailers capture every shopper moment, increase conversion, and unlock real-time merchandise intelligence.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Retail, the engagement and insights platform that powers the digital layer of physical retail, will demonstrate its smart fitting room and storewide engagement solution running seamlessly on Zebra's retail displays, associate mobile devices, and RFID technology at Zebra Technologies' Booth #3303 at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Annual Convention & EXPO Jan. 11-13, 2026 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Crave Retail is a registered ISV Partner and a registered Reseller Partner in Zebra's award-winning PartnerConnect program.

At NRF 2026, Crave will demonstrate how its solution, deployed in thousands of fitting rooms and stores with leading brands such as Victoria's Secret, Under Armour, and Foot Locker, drives measurable gains in conversion, basket size, and customer satisfaction by capturing what's tried on, what's requested, and what's left behind.

Crave Retail's platform transforms in-store moments into measurable sales by combining RFID, interactive touchpoints, and AI-driven recommendations across fitting rooms, sales floors, and mobile experiences. Shoppers can request sizes, styling support, or product information instantly, while store teams gain real-time visibility into demand, service responsiveness, and product performance. Retailers leverage Crave's insights to reduce missed sales, improve labor efficiency, and better align assortments with true shopper behavior and intent.

"The unique technological synergy between Crave Retail and Zebra Technologies helps retailers capture what's always been invisible — the moments between traffic and transaction," said Matthew Cyr, CEO, Crave Retail. "By connecting real-time shopper activity, merchandise data, and associate response, we help brands unlock measurable sales growth, higher conversion, and smarter operations."

Crave's NRF demonstration will highlight how its platform integrates with Zebra's retail-grade displays, handhelds, and RFID infrastructure to enable accurate item detection, real-time inventory visibility, and responsive associate workflows in both fitting room and sales floor environments. These combined capabilities equip retailers with an end-to-end, scalable solution that can be rapidly deployed through a network of Crave-certified global partners.

For more information about NRF 2026 or to register for the event, please visit the National Retail Federation's official website.

About Crave Retail

Crave Retail is the engagement and insights platform redefining how stores perform. Built to power the digital layer of physical retail, Crave connects shoppers, associates, and merchandise in real time—turning every try-on, request, and interaction into actionable insight. With proven deployments across leading brands worldwide, Crave helps retailers unlock smarter operations, higher conversion, and the full value of RFID and data-driven retail experiences.

