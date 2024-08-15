Crave Retail Ranks 66th on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

#1 Fastest-Growing Private Software Company in Texas, #6 in America

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Retail is proud to announce today that the 2024 Inc. 5000 has ranked it as the 66th fastest-growing private company in America. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked by their percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period. With exponential growth over the past three years reaching nearly 5000%, Crave Retail joins a prestigious list of organizations across the country.

Dedicated to leading the future of interactive, data-driven retail, Crave Retail is at the forefront of shaping shopping experiences and is revolutionizing retail with RFID-enabled and AI-powered Smart Fitting Rooms and Insights platform. Our innovative solutions are designed to enhance customer engagement, increase sales, and elevate associate productivity, while providing retailers with critical merchandise and customer insights.

"I am incredibly proud of Crave Retail's accomplishments as the fastest-growing software company in Texas," said Matthew Cyr, Founder and CEO of Crave Retail. "Our remarkable growth over the past three years underscores our leadership in transforming retail through innovative solutions like our Smart Fitting Rooms and Insights platform. This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and our commitment to revolutionizing the retail experience. As we continue to lead the way, we are excited to launch our Assisted Sellers and AI Stylist Engine, further driving innovation and setting new standards in the industry."

Crave's success is due to the rapidly growing list of esteemed brands including Victoria's Secret, River Island, and Under Armour who are utilizing Crave's Smart Fitting Room and Insights platform to transform their customer experience and gain operational insights.

"As one of Crave Retail's original customers, it is exciting to see their vision grow into an industry leading business solution," says Josh Denton, Head of Direct to Consumer for the Americas and Global Retail at Under Armour. "Crave Retail has been a pivotal partner for Under Armour, driving significant improvements in customer engagement and operational efficiency. Their innovative solutions have kept us ahead in the retail space, and we look forward to continuing this journey as they lead the way in transforming the industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

The top 500 companies, including Crave Retail, will be featured in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Crave Retail

Crave Retail, headquartered in Austin, TX, is revolutionizing retail with AI-powered Smart Fitting Rooms and Assisted Selling technologies. Our AI-powered solutions are designed to enhance customer engagement, increase sales, and elevate associate productivity, while providing retailers with critical merchandise and customer insights. A rapidly growing list of global retail leaders in retail utilize Crave Retail's technologies to transform their customer experience and gain operational insights. Discover more at https://www.craveretail.com.

