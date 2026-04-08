Cravens & Company Advisors Names CFA Charterholder as Director of Investments, Promotes Advisor in Strategic Team Expansion

Independent Cookeville, Tennessee wealth management firm signals growth commitment with dual talent announcement

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cravens & Company Advisors, LLC (CCA) announced Benjamin Doty, CFA, as Director of Investments and promoted Caleb Rouse to Advisor and Investment Analyst, expanding the investment leadership team.

Benjamin Doty, CFA — Director of Investments

Caleb Rouse, Advisor and Investment Analyst

Benjamin Doty brings more than 20 years of investment management experience to CCA, most recently serving as Portfolio Manager at Legacy World Partners in Tampa, Florida. Prior to that, Ben spent over a decade at Koss Olinger, a multi-family office, where he led a $2.1 billion investment program for ultra-high-net-worth families. Ben holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

In his new role, Ben will lead CCA's investment strategy and portfolio oversight, including the firm's proprietary Quality Focus equity strategy, multi-asset allocation framework, and private markets program.

"Ben brings private wealth and institutional-caliber investment experience that is rare at a firm of our size," said Wayne Cravens, President and Lead Advisor of Cravens & Company Advisors. "His depth, character, and commitment to a client-first investment philosophy made him the right person for this next chapter. These additions reflect where this firm is headed — a deeper bench, stronger investment capability, and enduring commitment to our clients."

"After 14 years in institutional investment management, I was looking for a firm where the work was meaningful, and the relationships were real. CCA checked every box. The investment philosophy is thoughtful, the team is exceptional, and Cookeville is a community my family and I are genuinely excited to call home," said Doty.

Caleb Rouse — Advisor and Investment Analyst

Caleb Rouse has been promoted to Advisor and Investment Analyst, reflecting his expanded role in investment research, portfolio analysis, and client advisory work. Caleb holds the Series 65 license, has completed the CFP Board's education requirements through Boston University, and recently received a preliminary pass on the CFP® exam, advancing toward CFP® certification.

Since joining CCA, Caleb has been integral to the firm's investment research process and Quality Focus equity strategy. His promotion reflects CCA's commitment to developing its next generation of talent.

"Caleb has grown tremendously, and this promotion reflects what we see every day — someone who takes ownership, brings intellectual rigor, and cares about our clients," said Cravens. "He is the future of this firm."

About Cravens & Company Advisors, LLC

Cravens & Company Advisors is an independent, SEC-registered wealth management firm founded by Wayne Cravens and headquartered in Cookeville, Tennessee. For nearly three decades, the firm has provided high-net-worth individuals, families, executives, and business owners with a fiduciary, client-first approach to comprehensive wealth management, combining rigorous investment discipline with the deep personal relationships only a boutique firm can deliver. CCA manages client assets on a fully discretionary basis and serves clients across the Southeast and the broader US.

Media Contact: Patricia Tanner

Cravens & Company Advisors, LLC

931-528-6865 | [email protected] | www.cravensco.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE Cravens & Company Advisors, LLC