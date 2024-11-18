Craveworthy Brands Adds California-Based Fresh Brothers into its Robust Portfolio

Multi-Brand Restaurant Platform Acquires Midwest-Style Pizza Concept with Over 20 Locations, Plans to Launch Nationwide Expansion Through Franchising

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy") – the innovative multi-brand restaurant company and franchisor – announced today that it has acquired Fresh Brothers Pizza ("Fresh Brothers,") a California-based pizza brand which has over 20 existing locations throughout the state of California.

Founded in 2008, Fresh Brothers brings a Midwest-style with a California twist, emphasizing quality and freshness at each location in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. Known for its handmade dough crafted daily, vine-ripened tomato sauce, pure cheese without additives and premium meats, Fresh Brothers also offers inclusive options for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free guests, pioneering the use of plant-based protein on pizza. The menu extends beyond pizza to include salads, baked wings, fresh knots and sliders.

Backed by a deep understanding of market dynamics and a commitment to operational excellence, Craveworthy is uniquely positioned to guide Fresh Brothers' journey from its Southern California foundation to nationwide expansion, using a franchise model that balances consistency with local appeal. This program will empower franchise partners with the tools and support needed to succeed in the evolving restaurant landscape.

The acquisition of Fresh Brothers follows Craveworthy's recent launch of Global Taste Brands, a joint venture designed to introduce and franchise international QSR and fast casual concepts in the U.S. With Fresh Brothers joining Craveworthy's portfolio, these strategic moves underscore a growth path rooted in true value, innovation and enriched guest experiences across various culinary segments.

LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY

"Fresh Brothers is a perfect fit for Craveworthy as we expand our roots from the Midwest to the West Coast with our first brick-and-mortar pizza brand," said Gregg Majewski, CEO and Founder of Craveworthy Brands. "With over 20 locations and a commitment to the best quality ingredients, Fresh Brothers puts a unique spin on an all-time favorite consumer category by offering inclusive menu options that appeal to today's diverse dining preferences."

"We're incredibly proud to have been stewards of such an iconic Southern California brand," said Peter J. Nolan of Nolan Capital, Investment Partner in Fresh Brothers. "With Craveworthy's expertise and resources, we're confident Fresh Brothers will continue to expand and deliver a best-in-class experience to its customers. We look forward to cheering them on as they enter this next chapter of growth."

"This acquisition not only diversifies our brand portfolio but strengthens our commitment to thoughtful growth, bringing something truly special to our guests and future franchise partners," concluded Majewski.

TRANSACTION ADVISORS

Nolan Capital served as the investment partner to Fresh Brothers. It is the family office of Peter J. Nolan in Southern California. Nolan Capital originates, executes and manages investments in private companies, real estate and other investments on behalf of the Nolan family.

Morgan Kingston Advisors, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Fresh Brothers. Morgan Kingston Advisors is a boutique investment bank focused on identifying and unlocking value for middle market restaurant companies. Securities offered through M&A Securities Group, member FINRA/SIPC.

Harrington Park Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Craveworthy Brands. Harrington Park Advisors is a leading boutique investment bank focused on restaurants and consumer services companies.

Amundsen Davis served as legal counsel to Craveworthy Brands. Amundsen Davis is a full-service business law firm based in Chicago. The firm handles the transactional, labor and employment and litigation needs of companies across the U.S.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.

ABOUT FRESH BROTHERS PIZZA

Based in Los Angeles since 2008, Fresh Brothers Pizza lives up to its name of crafting the freshest pizza. With more than 20 locations throughout California, Fresh Brothers sources only the highest quality ingredients with all-natural and handmade dough produced daily, with no artificial ingredients, preservatives or fillers. Fresh Brothers was the first pizzeria to serve plant-based meat and offers specialty pizzas with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Its menu features signature pizzas, mouthwatering salads, flavorful baked wings, fresh knots and tasty sliders. Learn more about Fresh Brothers at https://www.freshbrothers.com.

