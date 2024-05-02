Craveworthy Brands Adds Sigri Indian BBQ to Robust Restaurant Portfolio

Innovative Indian BBQ Fast-Casual Concept Prepares for Franchise Growth Under New Parent Company

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy"), the innovative fast-casual restaurant platform company that is home to leading concepts such as Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Soom Soom Mediterranean, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, has announced a new addition to its robust portfolio with the acquisition of Sigri Indian BBQ ("Sigri").

This strategic acquisition comes on the heels of Craveworthy introducing additional emerging concepts over the past year or so such as Dirty Dough and Soom Soom Mediterranean along with virtual brands like Lucky Cat Poke Co., now totaling 12 brands under its umbrella. The Company will infuse its proven operating procedures, creative marketing strategies and dedicated finance processes to optimize restaurant operations and elevate Sigri's presence nationally through a strategic franchise growth plan. Founded in New Jersey and currently operating at two locations in Newark and North Brunswick, Sigri's menu features a tantalizing array of carefully crafted and prepared meats, veggies and freshly baked naan served in a variety of bowls or Kothi rolls.

"With a growing appetite for high-quality ethnic concepts like Indian barbecue, we see remarkable potential for Sigri's expansion throughout the country. Sigri's authenticity and innovative service model truly marks the brand as a pioneer in this fast-casual category," said Gregg Majewski, CEO and Founder of Craveworthy Brands. "Embedding the Craveworthy team along with our systems and processes into the concept will fuel a new era for Sigri. It's undoubtedly a growth concept that truly complements the brands in our portfolio."

Sigri Indian BBQ reimagines the historic art of clay stove cooking, centering its authenticity around the rich tradition of North Indian cooking using the 'sigri.' This distinctive culinary style is the essence of Sigri's warmth and bold flavors, served in an artful presentation of fresh and real ingredients. Founded by the brand's visionary, Jagat Parikh, and guided by the expertise of the renowned Chef Aarthi, famous for her innovative fusion of traditional Indian techniques fused with modern culinary practices, Sigri Indian BBQ promises an approachable and authentic dining experience in a quick serve setting.

"Craveworthy Brands is introducing a new and exciting chapter to Sigri. Gregg has been an inspiration to me, having collaborated with him for over six years," said Parikh. "When I first founded the brand in 2015, my vision was to introduce fresh and authentic Indian flavors in the U.S., starting with New Jersey. Our brand is not only unique in concept but also in our wide range of diverse, customizable and handcrafted menu items created by the renowned Chef Aarthi. Now, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce Sigri to new markets and guests."

Founded in 2022, Craveworthy Brands is a hospitality-first company dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands as well as delivering truly craveable food and immersive guest experiences. As Craveworthy continues to expand its presence nationally, it projects $1B in systemwide sales within approximately five years and plans to acquire additional brands, open nearly 17 corporate locations and open over 60 virtual restaurants throughout 2024.

About Sigri Indian BBQ

Sigri Indian BBQ takes the ancient tradition of cooking on clay stoves, known as a 'sigri,' to the modern world of quick service, offering a unique and flavorful dining experience built on the mission of authenticity. From tenderly marinated meats to freshly baked naan, Sigri Indian BBQ brings the authentic taste of India straight from the sigri to your plate, always prepared with fresh ingredients. Founded by Jagat Parikh, an entrepreneur with a vision, Sigri Indian BBQ aims to fill the void of diverse international food options in its communities. Guided by the culinary expertise of Chef Aarthi, known for her innovative approach to traditional Indian cuisine, Sigri Indian BBQ is on a mission to make these delightful flavors accessible to all, promising a memorable dining journey for its guests. Learn more about Sigri Indian BBQ at www.SigriBBQ.com.

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.

