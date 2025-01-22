Craveworthy Brands Kicks Off 2025 with Record-Breaking Growth, Award-Winning Innovation and Bold Plans for Future

- Innovative Multi-Brand Platform Expands to 15 Brands and nearly 200 Locations in Two Years

- Restaurant Company & CEO Earn Spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers of 2024

- Global Taste Brands Venture with New Summit to Pioneer International Brands in U.S. in 2025

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy") – the innovative multi-brand restaurant company and franchisor – wrapped up another record-breaking year since its inception in 2023. 2024 was marked by new leadership additions, strategic company ventures, pioneered innovative concepts, meaningful community impact and industry-leading recognition.

Craveworthy Brands is the parent company of Bd’s Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin’ Ed’s, Sigri Indian BBQ, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!

With the support of its dedicated team and leadership, Craveworthy stayed true to its mission of leveraging its innovative platform to breathe new life into legacy brands while super charging emerging concepts into world-class experiences. By instilling a hospitality-first approach and operational excellence, the Company fueled incredible brand loyalty and continued to create long-term value for its employees, franchise partners, shareholders and most importantly, its guests.

"2024 was a milestone year for Craveworthy Brands," said Craveworthy Founder and CEO, Gregg Majewski. "A year defined by pure growth, innovation, passion, community and purpose, driving us to new heights in the restaurant and franchise industries. Every industry award or glowing guest review is a direct result of our team's relentless drive for excellence in every area of the business."

Leadership Appointments

Expansive Growth

Hospitality Innovation

The Company unveiled two of its one-of-a-kind, multi-brand dining concepts, Craveworthy Kitchen, in Chicago which feature its virtual brands like Scramblin' Eds, Pastizza Pizza + Pasta and Lucky Cat Poke Co.

which feature its virtual brands like Scramblin' Eds, Pastizza Pizza + Pasta and Lucky Cat Poke Co. Craveworthy launched its newest virtual concept, Nomad Dawgs, in Wing It On! and The Budlong Southern Chicken, offering guests a chance to travel the world, one hot dog at a time.

Craveworthy partnered with Budderfly to boost sustainability and drive energy consumption across its restaurant footprint.

Community Impact

Industry Recognition

Looking ahead into the New Year, Craveworthy Brands is committed to building on its momentum from 2024 by continuing to elevate global dining experiences for its guests, opening more doors to entrepreneurship for its franchise partners and achieving its vision of $1B in systemwide sales. With a focus on culinary innovation, operational excellence and a hospitality-first approach, the Company is poised to redefine the future of quick-service and fast casual dining.

"As we expand in 2025, we're more determined than ever to fuel our growth, push the limits of flavor and create memorable experiences with every brand in our portfolio," Majewski concluded.

For more information about Craveworthy Brands please go to www.craveworthybrands.com. For more about the franchise opportunities, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com/franchising.

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.

