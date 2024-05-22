Craveworthy Brands Ranked No. 22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers of 2024

Founder & CEO Gregg Majewski Honored as One of Top 25 Executives Leading Fast Casual Industry

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy") – the innovative fast casual restaurant platform company has ranked as no. 22 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers of 2024.

Craveworthy Brands is home to leading concepts such as BD's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ ("Sigri",) Soom Soom Mediterranean, The Budlong Southern Chicken, Wing It On! and most recently, Untamed Brands, the multi-brand operator and parent company of taim Mediterranean Kitchen ("taim") and Hot Chicken Takeover.

The Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers Award

Awarded annually since 2006, the Top 100 Award acknowledges the top 75 brands and 25 executives who are leading the fast casual restaurant industry. It celebrates their accomplishments in growth and sales, as well as their influence on menu innovation and trends. The award also applauds brands that are using technology to improve the customer experience. Alongside the recognition of Craveworthy, Gregg Majewski, the Founder and CEO, has also been honored as one of the top 25 executives of 2024.

"As a young leader in the fast casual space, Craveworthy Brands is incredibly honored to be recognized as a Top 100 '" Mover & Shaker,'" and I am extremely grateful to be acknowledged as a top executive as well," said Majewski. "This truly reflects the dedication of our team, who have worked tirelessly to position us at the forefront of the sector. It also underscores Craveworthy's commitment to innovation and the transformation of legacy and emerging brands into high-growth, high-performance restaurants in communities across the nation."

Looking Ahead into Craveworthy's Bright Future

The initial two quarters of 2024 marked significant, game-changing milestones for Craveworthy, highlighted by the recent announcements of acquiring artful Indian BBQ concept Sigri and Untamed Brands along with its brands, cult-favorite Hot Chicken Takeover and East Coast gem taim. Adding to this momentum, Perry Miele, the former President and CEO of Nestlé Professional, has joined Craveworthy Brands' Board of Directors as an advisory member and stakeholder, contributing over 30 years of invaluable experience in the hospitality industry.

Craveworthy shows no signs of slowing its momentum towards national expansion, aiming for $1 billion in systemwide sales within approximately five years. The platform company intends to acquire additional brands and launch nearly 17 corporate locations and over 60 virtual restaurants throughout 2024. Seeking growth-oriented individuals, Craveworthy aims to work with franchise partners who are eager to collaborate with revitalized restaurant concepts.

"Being acknowledged by an industry leader like Fast Casual, not only highlights our goal to cultivate a portfolio of truly diverse, unique and turnkey brands but how we are quickly becoming a fan-favorite for guests and an unbeatable proposition for prospective franchise partners," said Majewski.

For more information about Craveworthy Brands and its concepts, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com . For more about the franchise opportunities, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com/franchising .

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On! is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.

