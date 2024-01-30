Craving QDOBA Mexican Eats® Citrus Lime Shrimp? Don't Worry, It's Back.

Back by popular demand, a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant reintroduces its tangy, sustainably-sourced shrimp — making loyal fans' wishes come true

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When the craving hits, QDOBA understands the assignment. Today, one of the leading, fast-casual Mexican restaurant announced its fan-favorite Citrus Lime Shrimp is back by popular demand and is available for a limited time. Freshly sautéed in-house in a flavorful, tangy citrus lime sauce, the sustainably sourced Citrus Lime Shrimp is the perfect alternative for those looking for a seafood option or who may be curbing their red meat intake.

QDOBA Surf & Turf Bowl returns.

"Our guests enjoy when we introduce flavorful new proteins and they've been asking for Citrus Lime Shrimp to return to the menu," said Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. "They love the freshly-sauteed flavor and the combination of Surf & Turf delivers a great value with double the protein."

Inspired by QDOBA Executive Chef & Director of Culinary Innovation Katy Velazquez's travel to the Yucatan, she fell in love with the flavors of freshly caught shrimp seared over an open fire and served with bright, sour oranges. Timed with its arrival, QDOBA brought back two beloved Chef-crafted entrées, the Surf & Turf Burrito or Bowl — coupling the tangy, bold shrimp with Grilled Steak, for double the flavor and double the protein — and its Citrus Lime Shrimp Burrito or Bowl — topped with chile crema, cotija cheese and pico de gallo. For guests opting to create their own entrées, freshly sautéed Citrus Lime Shrimp can be paired with any toppings and salsas, and QDOBA's always-free 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.

QDOBA's Citrus Lime Shrimp is available to order in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for pickup or delivery at participating locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information about QDOBA and its flavorful, chef-crafted menu, please visit www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 750 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For five years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com .

