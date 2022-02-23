Craving That Milkshake? Intoleran's Enzyme Supplements Can Help

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The creators of Intoleran's popular line of digestive supplements know how hard it can be to manage a lactose intolerance. The need to avoid most milk-based products and the potential side effects that can take place if lactose is consumed can significantly impact one's quality of life. Intoleran's Lactase product line restores a sense of peace and enjoyment to lactose-intolerant individuals — even when they're craving a milkshake.

Lactose intolerance is rooted in an inability of the small intestine to break down the sugar lactose. This is something commonly referred to as "lactose malabsorption," and it is estimated that it impacts as much as 68% of the world's population to some degree — although not all of those with lactose malabsorption suffer from a full-blown lactose intolerance.

In response to this widespread inability to digest lactose, Intoleran has created its Lactase product line. This includes a variety of supplements that contain the lactase enzyme in various doses, which can be chosen depending on the severity of each intolerance. Since unused enzymes harmlessly pass through the digestive tract, Intoleran's on-staff dieticians suggest starting with a higher dose and then scaling back depending on each individual need. The enzyme is also presented in a tablet, capsule, and liquid format to make it easier to ingest the enzymes.

By consuming the lactase enzymes, an individual gives their digestive system the missing ingredient that it needs to break down lactose. This enables someone to drink that cup of milk, eat that bowl of ice cream, and yes, even grab that milkshake without the need to suffer from digestive pain after the fact.

"Our mission is to help everyone enjoy their food again in a simple and effective way," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "If you suffer from an intolerance, you need to adjust your diet and make sure that you know what you're eating. But the truth is, there are times when you simply cannot know — and then there's that occasional moment when you're just craving that milkshake or some other "off-limits" treat. Either way, we make it possible to enjoy these quiet pleasures of life without the need to deal with digestive pains after the fact."

While Intoleran is located in the Netherlands, it has officially begun to enter the U.S market. The rollout includes its Lactase line of products, which will become available to American consumers in the coming months.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health and wellness brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. The quality and effectiveness of the supplements are key. Therefore, Intoleran uses only ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. Learn more at intoleran.com.

