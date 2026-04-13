Crawford Software to Attend Epicor Insights 2026 as Gold Sponsor

LONDONDERRY, N.H., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crawford Software, announced today that it is a Gold sponsor of Epicor Insights 2026 , the cloud ERP company's annual global customer conference held this year May 18 – 21, 2026 at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

Crawford Software, a leading provider of ERP solutions for manufacturing and distribution, is proud to announce the launch of Crawford Connect, a comprehensive platform designed to bring clarity, efficiency, and alignment to modern operations.

Crawford Connect is built around three specialized portals - Buyer, Supplier, and Customer - that provide teams with the information they need to make faster decisions, reduce errors, and streamline communication across the supply chain. By consolidating critical data and workflows into a connected platform, Crawford Connect eliminates the guesswork and delays that often slow operations.

"Manufacturers and distributors face the same challenge every day. Disconnected systems, delayed updates, and the constant chase for information make work harder than it should be", said Steven Carr, CEO at Crawford Software. "Crawford Connect was designed to solve that problem. By giving every team member, the right information at the right time, we help companies operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently."

Crawford Software will be meeting with customers and potential customers about how they can maximize their Epicor ERP solutions. They will be in the Channel, Services & Hardware Partners Epicor Hardware, Payments, and Security Suite at booth #20. Stop by and spin our "Wheel for Swag" to win the most unique gifts and gadgets!

"At Epicor, we're striving to make every day easier for the hardest working businesses around – the makers, movers, and sellers across the global supply chain who keep our world turning day in and day out," said Brenda Nobleza, VP Americas Channel, Epicor. "Epicor Insights 2026 will bring together nearly 4,000 of our customers to learn, collaborate, and be inspired. And we're excited for Crawford Software to join us this year as a Gold sponsor as we work together with the Epicor community to create a world of better business."

About Crawford Software

Crawford Software provides ERP consulting, support, and solutions tailored to manufacturers and distributors across New England and the Tri-State area. With their expertise, Crawford Software helps companies streamline operations, improve visibility, and grow their business efficiently.

SOURCE Crawford Software