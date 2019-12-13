Crawl Space Door Systems Announces Court Case Win Against Competitor Making False Claims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, 2013, Smart Vent filed a lawsuit against Crawl Space Door Systems, Inc. in the NJ Federal Court, case 1:13-cv-05691-JBS-KMW. Crawl Space Door Systems, Inc. filed a counter-claim. The lawsuit is now over and Crawl Space Door Systems won.

"We're happy to announce that the Federal Court ruling finalized what we've known all along – that Crawl Space Door Systems' engineered flood vents are FEMA and NFIP compliant," William G. Sykes, owner, Crawl Space Door Systems, says.

As of October 24, 2019, some of the jury findings revealed that Smart Vent (SV) was unable to prove that Crawl Space Door Systems (CSDS) made false statements about the coverage of CSDS's flood vents; or made false or misleading statements about the purchase and use of CSDS's flood vents to reduce flood insurance premiums.

However, CSDS was able to prove that SV made false claims about CSDS' product statements. More importantly, CSDS was able to prove that SV actually harmed CSDS's business in terms of declining sales and loss of goodwill. CSDS was also able to prove their flood vents do reduce flood insurance premiums.

"We're happy justice prevailed," Sykes says. "SV has a history of filing lawsuits against competitors but this time we won."

Other companies that SV has filed lawsuits against include: AAA Louvers and Millworks, Inc.; USA Floodair Vents, LTD.; and Vinylast, Inc. They're all out of business now.

The verdict form from all jury findings can be found here (PDF): https://www.crawlspacedoors.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/13-Verdict-Form.pdf

View the court ruling here (PDF): https://www.crawlspacedoors.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/CSDS_Order_Opinion_11_1_2017.pdf

View the lawsuit details here (PDF): https://www.crawlspacedoors.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/SMART-VENT-mfj-CSDS.pdf

To learn more about Crawl Space Door System, visit: https://www.crawlspacedoors.com/

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1212s2p-crawl-space-doors-logo-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com



SOURCE Crawl Space Door Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.crawlspacedoors.com

