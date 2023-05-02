Crawler Camera System Market size to grow by USD 3,272.58 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increasing urbanization - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crawler camera system market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,272.58 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 16.06%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. The increasing urbanization is a major driver for the growth of the crawler camera system market during the forecast period. Urbanization is rising worldwide due to the growing world population, rising living standards, and the availability of better facilities and infrastructure. According to the World Bank, the population in the urban area has increased from 51.66% in 2010 to 56% in 2021. By 2050, more than two-thirds of the world's population is expected to live in urban areas. The urban population growth is driven by emerging economies such as China, India, and Nigeria due to their rapid economic development. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crawler Camera System Market 2023-2027

Crawler camera system market - Segmentation Analysis

This crawler camera system market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (municipal, residential, and industrial), application (pipeline inspection, drain inspection, and tank and cavity inspection), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the municipal segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth is due to the rising urbanization. Increased urbanization leads to a significant increase in human activity. This is resulting in increased generation of municipal solid waste (MSW). The rising municipal waste and increasing urbanization are creating a huge demand for smart waste management, which has increased the demand for crawler camera systems. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to account for 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor for the regional growth. This is due to the factor that the country is home to many industries that have incorporated process automation systems into their workplaces. Petrochemicals, oil and gas, industrial products, food and beverages, automotive, healthcare, and electrical and electronics are among the common industries that use crawler camera systems on industrial pipes. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the region.

Crawler Camera Systems Market - Vendor Analysis

Given the fragmented structure, the global crawler camera system market is moderately competitive. High industry growth rates and increasing technological advances are significant risk factors for vendors. Vendors compete based on product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors not only must develop new ideas and technologies but also stay up to date with the emerging technologies that could influence service lines.

Crawler Camera Systems Market - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

Technological advancement in crawler cameras is a major market trend influencing the market growth.

The market vendors are integrating machine learning and AI into process automation to improve quality levels, minimize process downtime, and maximize business productivity. These developments are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the use of AI and IoT in robotic inspection has given rise to advanced visual inspection, acoustic inspection, and essential repair solutions. Combining AI and IoT will act as the robot's eyes, allowing visual inspection to uncover bugs and issues; for instance, the integration of AI and IoT will enable sensors in inspection robots to detect changes in noise, vibration, or harshness (NVH).

This provides acoustic insights that may not be available without traditional inspection robots.

Hence, such trends are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The vulnerability of the crawler cameras to getting damaged is a challenge for the crawler camera system market growth.

The structure of crawler inspection camera systems is known to be fragile and susceptible to damage from abuse.

Inexpensive cameras are usually made of plastic. Frequent use can easily damage the camera.

The camera adopts a bulky design to protect it from impacts and protect the built-in chip from water and its bulk hinders usability and minimizes controls, which does not attract the attention of customers.

Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Crawler Camera System Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crawler camera system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the crawler camera system market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Crawler Camera System Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Crawler Camera System Market vendors

Crawler Camera System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,272.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AM Industrial Ltd., Deep Trekker Inc., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Envirosight LLC, Halma Plc, IDEX Corp., Insight Vision, INSPECTOR SYSTEMS GmbH, Kummert GmbH, Medical Intubation Technology Corp., Pro Engineers, Ratech Electronics Ltd., Rausch GmbH, RIEZLER Inspektionssysteme GmbH and Co. KG, Scanprobe Techniques Ltd., Shenzhen SROD Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Spectis Robotics Ltd., SPX Corp., The Toro Co., and Toradex AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global crawler camera system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global crawler camera system market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Municipal and residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Municipal and residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Municipal and residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Municipal and residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Municipal and residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Pipeline inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Pipeline inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Pipeline inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Pipeline inspection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Pipeline inspection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Drain inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Drain inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Drain inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Drain inspection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Drain inspection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Tank and cavity inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Tank and cavity inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Tank and cavity inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Tank and cavity inspection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Tank and cavity inspection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AM Industrial Ltd.

Industrial Ltd. Exhibit 115: AM Industrial Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: AM Industrial Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AM Industrial Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Deep Trekker Inc.

Exhibit 118: Deep Trekker Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Deep Trekker Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Deep Trekker Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Exhibit 121: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Envirosight LLC

Exhibit 124: Envirosight LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Envirosight LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Envirosight LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Halma Plc

Exhibit 127: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Halma Plc - Key news



Exhibit 130: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Halma Plc - Segment focus

12.8 IDEX Corp.

Exhibit 132: IDEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: IDEX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: IDEX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: IDEX Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Insight Vision

Exhibit 136: Insight Vision - Overview



Exhibit 137: Insight Vision - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Insight Vision - Key offerings

12.10 INSPECTOR SYSTEMS GmbH

Exhibit 139: INSPECTOR SYSTEMS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 140: INSPECTOR SYSTEMS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: INSPECTOR SYSTEMS GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Kummert GmbH

Exhibit 142: Kummert GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 143: Kummert GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Kummert GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Ratech Electronics Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Ratech Electronics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Ratech Electronics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Ratech Electronics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Rausch GmbH

Exhibit 148: Rausch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 149: Rausch GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Rausch GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 RIEZLER Inspektionssysteme GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 151: RIEZLER Inspektionssysteme GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 152: RIEZLER Inspektionssysteme GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: RIEZLER Inspektionssysteme GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.15 Scanprobe Techniques Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Scanprobe Techniques Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Scanprobe Techniques Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Scanprobe Techniques Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 SPX Corp.

Exhibit 157: SPX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: SPX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: SPX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: SPX Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 The Toro Co.

Exhibit 161: The Toro Co. - Overview



Exhibit 162: The Toro Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: The Toro Co. - Key news



Exhibit 164: The Toro Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Toro Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

