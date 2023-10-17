Crawler Camera System Market to grow by USD 3.27 billion from 2022 to 2027 | growth driven by increasing urbanization- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "crawler camera system market by end-user (municipal, residential, and industrial), application (pipeline inspection, drain inspection, and tank and cavity inspection), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the crawler camera system market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 3.27 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crawler Camera System Market 2023-2027

Increasing urbanization is a key factor driving market growth. Urbanization is increasing worldwide due to the growing global population, rising standards of living, and the availability of better facilities and infrastructure. As the urban population increases, the need for basic amenities such as housing infrastructure also increases. With the increase in household waste, the need for robotic pipe inspection is expected to increase. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

The vulnerability of the crawler cameras to getting damaged is a significant challenge restricting market growth. If exploited, the structure of a monitored inspection camera system can be easily broken down. Often inexpensive cameras are plastic and if used frequently, a camera could easily be damaged. Furthermore, customers are not attracted to the bulky design. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The crawler camera system market is segmented by end-user (municipal, residential, and industrial), application (pipeline inspection, drain inspection, and tank and cavity inspection), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the municipal segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in urbanization has resulted in a significant rise in the number of people working, leading to an increased production of municipal solid waste. Furthermore, new opportunities for the development of tracked camera systems arise as digital technologies such as AI, robotics, and the Internet of Things become more widespread. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in urbanization has resulted in a significant rise in the number of people working, leading to an increased production of municipal solid waste. Furthermore, new opportunities for the development of tracked camera systems arise as digital technologies such as AI, robotics, and the Internet of Things become more widespread. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Crawler Camera System market:

AM Industrial Ltd., Deep Trekker Inc., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Envirosight LLC, Halma Plc, IDEX Corp., Insight Vision, INSPECTOR SYSTEMS GmbH, Kummert GmbH, Medical Intubation Technology Corp., Pro Engineers, Ratech Electronics Ltd., Rausch GmbH, RIEZLER Inspektionssysteme GmbH and Co. KG, Scanprobe Techniques Ltd., Shenzhen SROD Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Spectis Robotics Ltd., SPX Corp., The Toro Co., and Toradex AG

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

